Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens delays due to production reasons

Sony Japan has now published the notice stating that the release date of the product has been postponed.

Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is priced at Rs 1,64,990.

Sony introduced its latest member of G Master lens series, the Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM, in the United States in January. The shipment of the lens was supposed to begin from mid-February. However, the company has put out an official notice of postponement of release of the product.

Sony Japan published the notice stating that the release date of the FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens has been postponed due to "production reasons." The lens supports Sony E-mount systems. The company also writes that "the lens hood ALC-SH164 will also be postponed."

The next release date of the new optic is undecided. Sony writes, "The release date will be announced again as soon as it is confirmed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you as we are looking forward to your release."

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens was launched in India a week ago. The lens is priced at Rs 1,64,990 but users cannot grab their hands on the product due to its unavailability. When a user clicks on an option to 'Buy' the product, it says "We are sorry, but this model is currently not available from any of our retail partners."

For the specifications, the optic comprises 14 elements arranged in 10 groups. It has two XA (extreme aspherical) elements, a single ED glass element, and Nano AR Coating II. The lens autofocus capabilities are good for shooting landscapes, portraits and street photography. Going by the signature characteristic of Sony's G Master lens line-up, the new lens can produce beautiful bokehs.

As Sony puts it, "The FE 35mm F1.4 GM delivers an almost circular aperture thanks to its 11-blade construction, a rare level of quality for a compact lens. Spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages contributes to beautiful bokeh."

Other features of the lens include an aperture ring with switchable click stops and a customizable focus hold button for easy operation. The focus hold button can be assigned to several other functions via menu. The FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is also dust and moisture resistant.