Sony invests in Discord to bring it to PlayStation starting early 2022

Highlights Sony has formed a partnership with Discord, an instant messaging platform.

The company will integrate the service into its PlayStation platform.

Sony has also invested an undisclosed amount into the service.

Sony has announced a new partnership with Discord, an instant messaging platform that enjoys a massive user base of gamers worldwide. Under the collaboration, Sony will work towards integrating Discord into its PlayStation platform to enable its users to socialise on the messaging service.

The deal has been announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan through a recent blog. Other than the impending integration of the service, Sony also made a minority investment in Discord as part of its series H funding. The exact amount of the investment is undisclosed.

For those unaware, Discord is an instant messaging platform that makes use of communities to let its users socialise through text messages, digital media file sharing as well as voice and video calls. In its blog, Sony highlights that the service is "used by more than 140 million people every month around the world."

While it originally picked steam as a platform for gamers, Discord quickly expanded its user base to people of other interests. The platform is now used for topics ranging from music to cryptocurrency and more.

Sony says that teams at both ends are already working on the integration of Discord on the PlayStation Network. Some form of this integration is expected to be seen on console and mobile "starting early next year."

Sony's collaboration with Discord aims to enhance the "shared gaming experiences" of the PlayStation users. It is yet unclear as to how Sony will proceed with the said integration. It can possibly bring the service through a dedicated app for the PS app store, or it can simply connect it to the PlayStation Network for easy cross-platform use.

Discord's partnership with Sony comes a month after the firm ended sale talks with Microsoft. At the time, reports indicated that Discord was instead focusing on expanding its own business as a standalone company and not as a part of a conglomerate.

Sony says that more information on the partnership will be revealed in due time.