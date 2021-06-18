Sony launches 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED TV in India at Rs 2.99 lakh

Highlights Sony has put the 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED on sale starting today.

The smart TV will be available across online and offline channels.

It will offer several new technologies under the XR package as well as support for Google TV and other smart assistants.

Sony has launched the first smart TV under its new Bravia XR A80J OLED series in India. At a price of Rs 2,99,990, the 65-inch TV will come with an OLED panel, Sony's new XR Cognitive Processor and several smart features.

The new 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED is available across Sony Centers, and other major offline and online portals in India starting today, June 18. Sony says that it will introduce new models under the series soon, including a 77-inch variant as well as a 55-inch option.

As a highlight, the premium smart TV is equipped with Sony's Bravia XR processor. Sony introduced the technology earlier this year as a "world's first," using its Cognitive Processor XR to "replicate the way our brains think and respond."

It explains that unlike conventional AI that only analyses elements like colour, contrast and detail individually, Cognitive Processor XR can cross-analyse all these elements at once. For this, it divides the screen into hundreds of zones and focuses on individual objects in these zones. Sony says that the technology is able to "cross-analyse around a few hundred thousand different elements that make up a picture in a second," much like a human brain.

Other than this, the new 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED comes with XR OLED Contrast and XR Triluminous Pro for optimum 3D colour depth and texture. It also sports XR Motion Clarity technology to minimise blur in high-speed scenes.

Sound experience on the Sony TV is taken care of by XR sound positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling. The new Bravia TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Sony says that the Bravia XR A80J is also equipped to handle gaming demands, with a dedicated game mode, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, VRR and ALLM. Other such features for an immersive experience include ambient optimization, light sensor and acoustic auto-calibration that detects your position and optimises sound accordingly.

Being a smart TV, the 65-inch Bravia XR A80J supports Google TV and voice search powered by Google Assistant. It also works with Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.