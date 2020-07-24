Sony launches ZV-1 compact vlogging camera in India at Rs 77,990

Highlights Sony India announced a new vlogging camera Sony ZV-1 at Rs 77,990.

Sony ZV-1 features flip-out display, directional three-capsule mic and more.

Sony ZV-1 will be available in India exclusively on Amazon from August 6, 2020.

With the rise of vlogging culture across the globe, imaging brands want to grab this opportunity by introducing specific cameras. While we do have a couple of Sony cameras which are used for making video blogs such as Sony RX100 series cameras, Sony RX0 Mark II and others. The same Japanese camera maker has now unveiled Sony ZV-1 in India. Sony has launched a new digital camera at a price of Rs 77,990. The ZV-1 camera is compact and especially designed for digital content curators.

Similar to Sony RX100 series cameras, the ZV-1 camera is fun-size yet bundles-up good features. Sony ZV-1 packs a 20.1-megapiexl CMOS sensor, 2.7x digital zoom, touch screen LCD panel and more. To draw attention of vloggers, the ZV-1 includes additional features like Product Showcase setting for review videos, backgroud defocus, and directional three-capsule microphone etc.

Sony ZV-1: Price and availability

Sony ZV-1 has launched in India for a price of Rs 77,990. The ZV-1 vlogging camera will be available starting from August 6, 2020. Camera users, vloggers, and other digital content creators will be able to purchase Sony ZV-1 from Amazon India.

Sony ZV-1: Features and specifications

Sony ZV-1 brings with itself a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel CMOS sensor and supports a 2.7x optical zoom. The ZV-1 gets an aperture scale of F1.8-to-F2.8 and an ISO scale of 125-to-12800. The ISO range allows ZV-1 to shoot better quality images and videos under low-lighting conditions. The 3-inch touch screen LCD display of Sony ZV-1 can be flipped-out entirely for flexible video shooting. The vlogging camera can record 4K videos at 30 fps, FHD videos at different frame rates ranging from 24p to 120fps.

Sony ZV-1 comes with hybrid autofocus module with 315 phase detection points, and real-time face and eye tracking. For vlog-specific aspect, Sony ZV-1 comes with Product Showcase setting which allows for a quick focus transition between the subject's face and the object placed in front of the lens. This feature will help vloggers in making unboxing, or product review videos.

With Sony ZV-1, camera users get optical image stabilization, skin tone optimization mode to emphasize on the subject's face, a directional three-capsule microphone for clear voice recording, a 3.5mm microphone jack, a dedicated button for adjusting the background blur and more.

Sony ZV-1 uses the same battery which is included in Sony RX100 series cameras.