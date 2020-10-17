Sony PlayStation 5 India prices announced, start from Rs 39,990

Highlights Sony PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 in India.

The price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India is going to be Rs 39,990.

The PlayStation 5 launch date for India is rumoured to be November 19.

Sony has revealed the prices for the PlayStation 5 in the country. Prices of both PlayStation5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been revealed. The PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 in India while the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is set for Rs 39,990.

The pricing for the PlayStation 5 is similar to the price of the Xbox X, which Microsoft revealed earlier. Just like the PlayStation 5, the Microsoft Xbox X will also cost Rs 49,990. But the Digital Edition price of the PlayStation 5 is different from the price of comparable Microsoft Xbox Series S. While the Xbox Series S will cost Rs 34,990 in India PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990.

There are no official details available on when the PlayStation 5 will go on sale in India. There is apparently a tangle related to copyright over the name PS5 that Sony has to resolve first but rumours of the PlayStation 5 Indian launch date have started coming. A report on October 16 said that the PlayStation 5 will launch in India on November 19.

Microsoft had earlier confirmed that the Xbox Series X and Series S will be launched in India on November 10, and the pre-orders for both consoles have already started in India.

Apart from the details of the PlayStation 5, Sony has also revealed that the DualSense wireless controller for these consoles will cost Rs 5,990 in India.

The next-generation from both Sony and Microsoft this time make use of graphics and general purpose hardware from AMD. Both consoles have 8-core processors but the raw graphics performance is slightly more in the Xbox. Then again, the feature set, exclusive titles, and other details differ between the two gaming consoles so it is not going to be a direct comparison between the value of the PS5 and the Xbox X.