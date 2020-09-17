Sony PlayStation 5 launched, to go on sale from November 12

Highlights Sony has finally launched its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 will be available at a starting price of $399.

Sony hasn't revealed the price of the PlayStation 5 in India.

After weeks of leaks and teasers, Sony has finally made official its much anticipated Playstation 5 gaming console. The announcement was made at the PlayStation 5 Showcase event that was streamed online. The event also saw the company reveal the pricing of the next-gen console to the world.

For now, the company hasn't announced anything about the device's price in India, but it has said that the console will be available in two versions, of which the standard version will come with support for a physical disc drive. This version will be priced at $500/500/450 while the Digital Edition without the disc drive will be priced at $400/400/360.

Sony has said the console will initially be available starting November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. However, the rest of the world, including markets such as ours, will get the console a week later on November 19. Interestingly, the company has not announced any plans of launching the PlayStation 5 in China. The date for release for the country will be announced later.

At the event, made a number of other key announcements, including the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is essentially an additional pack for PlayStation 5 customers that brings with itself several extra benefits. One of which is the availability of PlayStation 4 titles as part of their PlayStation Plus subscription. Sony claims players will be able to download and play all of these games at launch on the PlayStation 5.

With the PlayStation 5 now launched, it will be an interesting few months ahead as Sony will now take on Microsoft and its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. These are also following the same playbook as Sony's new PlayStations as one of the consoles brings a physical disk drive, while the other doesn't.