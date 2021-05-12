Sony PlayStation 5 restock in India soon as retailers start taking pre-orders from May 17

Highlights Sony PS5 has been available in a very limited number in India.

The gaming console is now expected to be restocked by Sony soon.

Delivery of the units ordered on May 17 is hinted to be completed within a week's time.

Sony has been able to maintain a very limited supply for its latest gaming console, PlayStation 5. As a result, many vying to get their hands on one in India and other countries have been left waiting for months. It now appears that the next restock for PS5 in India will be taking place soon.

Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 have started on several Sony retailers across the country. The console has been listed with availability for May 17, as spotted in a report by IGN.

Citing sources, the publication also confirms that the delivery of PS5 units will be made by May 24 for the orders placed on May 17. The quantity for this restock very limited, though and hence not all who want to buy it may be able to do so this time.

It is expected that the restock will include the Digital Edition of the PS5 as well. The restock, however, would not bring in any accessories other than the consoles and the DualSense controller.

Though retailer promotions have started coming up, nothing has been ascertained by Sony as of now. Such speculations of a restock have been made in the past couple of months, but the retailers did not receive any units to go ahead with the sale.

Part of the reason is the ongoing movement restrictions in India due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The publication reports that even though PS5 units have been brought into the country, they are being kept at Sony warehouses due to an inability to transport them to the retailers.

Now that the pre-bookings seem up for the units, there is a chance that PS5 will be available for buyers in India soon. If not, Sony will keep gaining mounting pressure from Microsoft through its Xbox Series S that is seeing strong sales in the country lately.