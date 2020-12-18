Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, offers full refunds on purchases

Highlights Cyberpunk 2077 has been taken down from the PlayStation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most hotly anticipated games in recent history and the title released to the public only a few days ago to great fanfare. However, since its release, it has faced a lot of negative reviews. This has been especially true for consoles where the game has generally been buggy to the extent that it has ranged from unplayable to performing okay.

Users on previous generation consoles have been particularly hit very badly, with gamers on PS4, Xbox One and even the One S console facing several issues. Taking note of the matter, Sony has now taken things into its own hands and announced that players on PS4 and PS5 who have already bought the game can now choose to request a refund of the game if they like. In fact, the situation has gotten so bad that Sony Interactive Entertainment has even announced that it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store... SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice," said Sony's official statement on the matter.

It further went on to add, "Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund... Completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution".

While the game facing troubles on the PS4 is already known, but it is interesting to note that Sony has gone ahead and removed the game for PS4 Pro and its next-gen PS5 consoles also which have till now been able to run the game in far more stable manner. Also of note is the fact that the move comes just days after Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red itself asked gamers unhappy with the game on PS4 or Xbox One to request a refund.

CD Projekt Red has promised to release patches to improve the performance of Cyberpunk 2077. To this effect, it has already released one post-launch update and has already promised another before the end of this week. However, the developer has said that it also plans to launch two more significant patches which will be released in January and February. "Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles," the company said.