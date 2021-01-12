Sony reveals Airpeak drone at CES 2021, to be launched this year

Highlights Sony has unveiled the Airpeak brand for drones at CES 2021.

The first Airpeak will be launched in the spring of this year.

The aircraft features a rectangular central body with a gimbal, as shown in the images.

The drone technology is becoming popular rapidly due to professional video creators. We earlier reported, Sony is making a move to enter into the drone market. The company has now unveiled the Airpeak brand for drones officially. Sony has shown off the Airpeak at CES 2021 as part of its drone project in the area of AI robotics.

The first Airpeak will be launched in the spring of this year. According to Sony, its aircraft will be the world's smallest drone carrying Alpha camera system. The company says their "goal is to further develop today's drone technology while achieving the utmost in value creation."

The drone will be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high-quality images and videos. As shown in the image below, the aircraft features a rectangular central body with a gimbal. The legs retract upwards after the drone takes off to allow the camera to rotate 360 degrees. Built with a quadcopter design, each of the arms sports a propeller, a motor and rotor.

Sony Airpeak Official Image

The Airpeak can be capable of dynamic filming, stabilized videos and everything of decent quality that is expected from a camera paired with drone technology. What else would be interesting to see, is the battery and flight time of Sony's first aircraft. The reason being is that the company is calling it an ultra-compact drone.

Sony certainly wants to touch the sweet spot of users who want to travel light along with a drone. DJI has successfully done that with its Mavic Mini which weighs around 249grams. To get a drone flying, a user may require permissions. But with drones less than 250grams, comes a lot of fringe benefits. Lighter drones are portable, easy to fly and control, and need less paperwork.

The only demoting aspect with a smaller aircraft is the image quality. If Sony can offer superior photos and videos with its first Airpeak, users would certainly want to try it out. The company mentioned that it will continue to post information related to the Airpeak brand. Sony will also gain feedback from professional drone users through co-creation activities to prepare for the launch.