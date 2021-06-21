Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery launched, price starts at Rs 3990

Highlights Sony has launched a new wireless series of waterproof speakers on World Music Day.

The Bluetooth speaker SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS has an IP67 rating and is powered with 16 hours battery life.

It also features a sound diffusion processor for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread along with many more features like battery life indicator.

Sony India has announced the launch of a new wireless series of waterproof speakers on World Music Day. The Bluetooth speaker SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS has an IP67 rating and is powered with 16 hours battery life. Sony notes that the wireless speaker is equipped with a new sound diffusion processor for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread along with other significant features like battery life indicator, built-in mic and Google Fast Pair that makes it more interactive than its predecessor.

Sony notes that despite its compact size, the new SRS XB13 comes with extra bass noting that the passive radiator works together with a full range speaker to enhance low-end tones, boosting the bass. The company further notes that SRS-XB13 is ideal for outdoor use as it is a rugged and long-lasting speaker. It is waterproof and dustproof owing to its IP67 rating, so users can enjoy their music at the pool, park or on a long hike. Further, the SRS-XB13 features a new battery life indicator for uninterrupted listening hours, Bluetooth connection and Google Fast Pair that connects instantly.

The SRS XB13 offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and incorporates Google's 3 Fast Pair technology that allows users to quickly connect compatible Android smartphones or tablets. Users can connect their smartphones or tablets that will prompt them to connect when the speaker is switched on, allowing them to start listening to music in seconds.

It also has a new compact design and multiway strap for music on the go. The new wireless speaker is available in four colours namely pink, blue, taupe and black. The frequency range of the speakers is between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz. The wireless speaker has USB Type-C charging and weighs approximately 253 grams. The SRS-XB13 speaker will be available from June 21, 2021, across Sony retail stores -- Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and on Amazon and Flipkart portal in India.

Sony India announced a 4-day sale for World Music Day with special offers on select audio products, ranging from headphones, truly wireless series, portable Bluetooth speakers and soundbars on June 18. Music lovers, working professionals and students looking for audio devices for their work from home and learn from home requirements can avail various products on sale across Sony retail stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal.



