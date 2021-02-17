Sony to launch new Cinema Line camera on February 23, likely to be FX3

Highlights Sony will launch a new Cinema Line camera on February 23.

The new Cinema Line camera will likely be called Sony FX3.

The Sony FX3 could be the first Cinema Line camera to shoot both videos and stills.

We earlier reported that Sony may launch a new Cinema Line camera. Now, it is confirmed. The company has revealed the launch date of the new camera, which may be called Sony FX3. The company announced on Twitter, "Coming Soon! Know more (Link)" and the image attached with the tweet reveals the date, that is, February 23, 2021.

The link incorporated in the tweet is of Sony's official YouTube channel where the livestream will take place. Sony's upcoming Cinema Line camera will be unveiled virtually. Camera users can in fact set a reminder to watch it when it begins on February 23 at 20:30 PM in India.

Sony's Cinema Line series cameras include FX6, FX9 and Venice as of now. With the launch of FX3, the company will aim at professionals that also prefer portability. The new FX3 will probably be the most compact camera of the company's Cinema Line series.

Going by the recent leaks, the new FX3 can look like Sony A7S Mark III which was launched on October 12 in India. The reports suggest FX3 will equip a 12-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor. The camera may boast 4K video recording capabilities at up to 120FPS. Other features are: in-body image stabilization and a full-size HDMI port.

Of course, being a part of the Cinema Line series, the Sony FX3 should be good at shooting videos without any difficulty. But here's an interesting thing, the upcoming camera carries the "New Alpha" badge in the image shown off by Sony. What does it mean?

With Sony FX3, the company may also try to attract the attention of professional photographers, and not just filmmakers. If this happens to be true, then the FX3 will be the first model of the Cinema Line series cameras to be able to shoot both videos and stills. Well, this time will tell when the company will actually launch the product on February 23, 2021.

In other news, Sony launched FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens recently in India for Rs 1,64,990. The new optic falls under the company's G Master full-frame lens series. It is said to be the company's 39th full-frame lens which supports the E-mount camera systems.