Sony TWS earphones to launch under Rs 20,000 in India soon, will sell via all platforms

The market is abuzz with truckloads of truly wireless earphones in the affordable segment and Sony, which has been absent from this segment, is now coming with its first offering very soon. In fact, by the end of June 2020, Sony will launch a new pair of truly wireless earbuds and this will compete with the biggies in the premium segment. The name and other details are yet to be revealed.

Sources close to India Today Tech have confirmed that Sony is indeed coming up with a new TWS earphone for India and unlike the recent set fo affordable ones from various phone makers, Sony will aim for slightly premium positioning. That said, Sony will offer its earbuds in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, thereby making it within reach of well-heeled audiophiles.

The earbuds will be revealed by the end of June 2020 and as with most product launches in the COVID-19 times, Sony will announce it via an online launch event. Following the launch, the earbuds will be available for sale on several offline as well as online channels. Our source did not reveal the name of the product yet and not any of its specifications.

While Sony is yet to enter the TWS segment in India, the company did unveil a TWS earphone last year in most international markets. Called the Sony WF-1000XM3, these earbuds have received rave reviews globally and are currently considered to offer the best audio profile in the segment. Chances are that Sony could bring this one to India at a slightly lower price.

Or, it could be a completely new model for the Indian market.

Given that the price of the earbuds will aim for the premium space, there's a lot to expect from these earbuds. Sony could include its signature Extra Bass tuning to appeal to bass lovers. There's also a possibility of active cancellation making it to these earbuds. Similar to other Sony headphones, it could offer multiple states of equaliser tuning via the Sony headphones app.

What remains to be seen is what sort of battery life can we expect from these Sony TWS earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM3 promise up to 24 hours of battery life and with the new ones, we don't expect anything lesser.