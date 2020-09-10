Sony WH-1000XM4 expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India

Highlights Sony is all set to launch its next noise-canceling headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 in the Indian market.

Sony will launch the WH-1000XM4 in India on September 18.

Sony WH-1000XM4 could be priced below Rs 30,000 in India.

Sony is all set to launch its next noise-canceling headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 in the Indian market. The headphones are expected to arrive on September 18 but ahead of the launch, we have got a massive scoop about the pricing of the device. Contrary to the claims, the Sony WH-1000XM4 could be priced below Rs 30,000 in India.

As per sources, the Sony WH-1000XM4 would be priced more than Rs 25,000 but less than Rs 30,000. It could also be priced similar to its predecessor Sony WH-1000XM3 that currently sells at around Rs 26,000. If we look at the global pricing of the device, the Sony WH-1000XM4 was launched for $350 (Rs 25,600 approximately). The headphones will be sold through Amazon and other online and offline stores as well.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Specifications and features

Sony is known for producing the best-in-class noise-canceling headphones and with Sony WF-1000XM3, it has even conquered the TWS earbuds market. Now, Sony is gearing to release its next headphone with Active Noise Cancellation technology and improved specifications.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 will be the successor to the WH-1000XM3 active noise-canceling headphones that were launched in 2018 for around the same price we are expecting the Sony WH-1000XM4 to be.

If we go by the looks of the headphones, there is clearly no difference between the WH-1000XM4 and the WH-1000XM3. It looks identical to its predecessor and it is powered by the same QN1 noise-canceling processor that powered the WH-1000XM3. Sony could launch the device in two colors such as black and gold and beige and copper.

For connectivity, Sony WH-1000XM4 will come with support for the latest Bluetooth codecs including the SBC, AAC, and LDAC. It has features including the ambient sound control, adaptive sound controls, wear detection that will pause the music when you take off the headphones, and a new feature called "Speak to Chat" that will pause music when the headphones hear your voice. It also comes with support for voice assistants including Google Assistant, Alexa, and others.

Apart from specifications and features, the Sony WH-1000XM4 comes with gesture controls that will help in playing and pausing music by simply tapping on the headphones.