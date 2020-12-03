Sony working on PlayStation 5 Pro with two GPUs, will take on Xbox Series X and high-end gaming PCs

Highlights Sony could be working on a PlayStation 5 Pro.

With the PlayStation 5, Sony appears to have a major hit on its hand. While it's not as powerful as the Xbox Series X in terms of processing power, it is still a beast that can run the latest gaming titles at high resolutions and frame rates. However, it appears Sony doesn't want the PlayStation 5 to be second best to the new Xbox even on paper.

According to a new report by T3, an official Sony Interactive Entertainment patent published this year details how the tech giant is working on a new games console that could come with not just one, but two graphics cards.

The patent details a 'scalable game console' in which a second GPU communicatively coupled to the first GPU' for use as a 'home console and cloud gaming' machine. The report adds that the official Sony patent notes that the 'plural SoCs may be used to provide a "high-end" version of the console with greater processing and storage capability'. Further, the "high end" system because of its powerful hardware could also be used for a cloud-optimized version using the same game console chip with more performance.

If this does indeed ends up being the case, it will represent a major move on the part of Sony as its new PlayStation 5 pales in front of the Xbox Series X on paper. This is because the PS5 delivers 10.28 teraflops compared to the Xbox Series X's 12 teraflops of raw GPU power. However, if there's a PS5 Pro with two GPUs, its graphical power could easily go up to a staggering 20 teraflops.

Additionally, this would also get the PlayStation 5 close to the level of high-end PCs that utilise dual GPU set-ups for rendering games at high resolution and frame rates. Such power coupled with the possibility of playing well optimised exclusive titles on the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro could be a serious concern for the Xbox Series X.

However, it doesn't need to worry about such issues for now, not at least in India, as the PlayStation 5 still remains unavailable for purchase in the country. Almost a month after its release, the console still hasn't been assigned a launch date for India and is reported to get a January 2021 or later launch.