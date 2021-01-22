Sony Xperia 10 III leaked renders show dated design with thick bezels, triple cameras

Highlights Sony Xperia 10 III might come with thick bezels on top and bottom.

Sony is long gone from India's smartphone market but its global endeavours are still in place. Sony may now be getting ready for the launch of the next smartphone called the Xperia 10 III or Xperia 10 Mark 3. Fresh renders of this smartphone have now emerged online, giving us the first look at the phone. And it looks dated. For a phone that may launch in 2021, thick bezels and lack of punch-hole or notch is a throwback to 2018-19 when smartphones started featuring 18:9 aspect ratios. There is also a triple-camera system on the back of Sony Xperia 10 III.

Renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who is widely known as OnLeaks, has posted these renders, along with the specifications, of the Sony Xperia 10 III on community website Voice. According to him, the Xperia 10 III will have a rectangular design that looks boxy and nearly identical to the Xperia 10 II. The top and bottom chins of the Xperia 10 III are extremely thick while those on the sides are slightly thinner. Anyway, this design looks utterly dated. Sony's rivals are experimenting with smartphone designs, going as far as launching rollable phones.

The Sony Xperia 10 III is said to come with a 6.0-inch flat display without any punch-hole or notch setup. The thick bezel on top will house an 8MP camera alongside the array of sensors that are standard on smartphones. Although this design has nothing new to it, it does feel like a coherent part of the Xperia 10 family. There will be dual-speakers on the phone located either side on the front. The power button on the side will have a fingerprint sensor while the bottom side will have a USB-C port and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The render also shows there is a button below the fingerprint sensor, which could be to launch the camera app directly.

Talking about the cameras, the Xperia 10 III will have triple sensors on the back. It will be a combination of a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and another 8MP ultrawide sensor -- all stacked up vertically inside a rectangular island. The LED flash can be seen sitting above the cameras on the Xperia 10 III. There is no information on the battery of the Sony Xperia 10 III but to recall, the Xperia 10 II packed a 3600mAh battery with 18W fast charging. And finally, the Sony Xperia 10 III will measure 154.4x68.4x8.3mm.

OnLeaks says the Sony Xperia 10 III will be launched in a few weeks but Sony has not said anything yet on the same. With the Xperia 10 III, Sony may also seize the opportunity of finally having its 5G smartphone in the mid-range market.