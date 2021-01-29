Sony's next flagship may sport periscope camera, 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlights Sony Xperia 1 III renders have leaked giving us the first glimpse at the flagship.

You may not be aware but Sony still makes smartphones. That is because it quit India's smartphone market years ago. Anyway, Sony is not giving up and is now seemingly working on the rival to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. This smartphone will be dubbed Xperia 1 III -- and it will be the successor to last year's Xperia 1 II. But much like its rest of 2021 portfolio, this flagship phone will not let go of many elements that the prequel had, such as the 3.5mm headphone jack and the bezel design. That does not mean there will be no upgrades, such as the new periscope camera on the Xperia 1 III.



According to the renders shared by OnLeaks, the Sony Xperia 1 III will have the boxy design with curved edges and a flat-screen. Sony has been reluctant in devising camera workarounds on its phones. And this will remain true in case of the company's next flagship. The renders show the Xperia 1 III has bezels on the top and the bottom of the phone wherein the top portion has the front camera and all the sensors. Despite that, the phone has a slim profile altogether. It measures 161.6x67.3x8.4mm and has a glass rear panel with a raised camera bump. The phone has a metal frame all around, imparting a premium look. But all of this is very last year because the Xperia 1 II also looked like this.



Further, the Sony Xperia 1 III is said to come with a 6.5-inch CinemaWide OLED display with 4K resolution. This is similar to what last year's Xperia 1 II arrived with. But there is nothing wrong in retaining last year's design because it was attractive and sleek. The Sony Xperia 1 III will come with a triple camera setup on the back, much like last year's model, along with a fourth ToF sensor. But there is going to be a huge upgrade here. Instead of a telephoto lens, the Xperia 1 III will have a periscope lens, which will help Sony increase optical zooming prowess on its phone cameras. All three cameras will be powered by ZEISS technology with ZEISS T coating.



Of course, the Sony Xperia 1 III will come with 5G connectivity but it is not certain what chipset the company would go for. Last year's Xperia 1 II used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, so assuming the Xperia 1 III will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor inside is only logical. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, besides a microSD card slot, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual front-firing stereo speakers, and a dedicated shortcut key that is programmed to open the camera app by default.



OnLeaks has not said anything on when the Xperia 1 III will be launched and at what price. Last year's Sony Xperia 1 II came for EUR 999 (roughly Rs 88,300), so maybe the Xperia 1 III will settle for the ballpark. For India, Sony Xperia 1 III seems impossible because the company exited the smartphone market back in 2019.