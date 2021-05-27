Soon mobile users can switch from postpaid to prepaid and vice versa using OTP

Highlights Switching from postpaid to prepaid and vice versa can be a task but not anymore.

Subscribers can soon switch to a prepaid connection from a post-paid connection using an OTP-based authentication.

If the COAI gets the approval, it would let users change to postpaid from prepaid and vice versa in less than 10 minutes.

According to the latest announcement by the Department of Telecom (DoT), subscribers can soon switch to a prepaid connection from a post-paid connection using an OTP-based authentication. The regular process involves going to the nearest service store and applying for a new SIM but the upcoming OTP based authentication will make the process simpler. It will eradicate the need to get a new SIM.

As per a PTI report, the Industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India has proposed the idea to the Department of Telecom (DoT). The note by the Department of Telecom says that the final decision will depend on the outcome of PoC or the proof of concept. If the telecom operators manage to generate the PoC, the users will be allowed to easily switch from postpaid to prepaid using an OTP.

"The PoC for conversion from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa may be carried out by the telecom service providers as per the procedure...The decision regarding implementation of the procedure shall be taken after the assessment of the outcome of the PoC," DoT ADG Suresh Kumar said in a statement.

The Cellular Operators Association of India which has members including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone had submitted a request to the DoT to let users migrate from post-paid to prepaid without following the KYC procedure and using the OTP-based authentication. If the proposal is accepted, it would save a lot of time for the users who are planning to switch from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa. The number remains the same, the contacts remain the same, so why should there be a need to get a new SIM? The current rule requires the users are to produced identity cards and other documents to get a new SIM. Moreover, during COVID times, the OTP-based authentication would prove to be really useful as it would eradicate the need to step out of the home.

"OTP based authentication has become an acceptable norm in all sectors in the recent past and most of the citizen-centric services are being offered with OTP authentication. Contactless services in the present era are to be promoted for subscriber convenience and also for ease of doing business," the note said.

If the COAI gets the approval, it would let users change to postpaid from prepaid and vice versa in less than 10 minutes.