16GB RAM and superfast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Performance is the key reason to get OnePlus 10T 5G

Every phone does one thing better than the rest. Even the allrounders tend to have this one particular area where they offer something extra. For the OnePlus 10T 5G, it is the phone's performance: we have been using the device for a while now and we have found that it is an absolute powerhouse.

More about that in a minute, though. First the price of the phone and the offers it is available with at the moment. The phone has been launched with a price of Rs 49,999, although the variant with the 16GB RAM has been priced at Rs 55,999.

As we noted earlier, this piece is about the performance of the OnePlus 10T 5G, particularly the speed that the variant with 16GB RAM offers. Though, our observation about the phone's performance is mostly based on the 12GB variant, because that is the one we have used extensively. But what is true for the 12GB variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G is doubly true for the 16GB variant. The variants are available at online and offline store, including at OnePlus.in where you can also buy the 16GB RAM variant.

Over a period of time, we have found that the OnePlus 10T 5G has been engineered for speed, which honestly is not that big of a surprise because since very beginning OnePlus has always chased performance. This chase in the OnePlus 10T reflects in its hardware: The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is the fastest chipset an Android phone can use at the moment. Then there is the fast 120Hz display, 150W charging system, the fastest one can get in a phone, and up to 16GB RAM which ensures that applications remain open in the background even with a lot of multitasking and juggling. In use we found that switching between open apps, such as Chrome with some 15 tabs running, and Instagram, was butter smooth. And in between, when we decided to quickly switch to the photo gallery, the animations were yet again completely fluid and there was no delay or refresh.

Everything one can do on the phone: gaming, scrolling through tons of photos on apps like Instagram, opening PDFs, re-touching photos or videos, switching between open Chrome tabs while researching for the best shoes to buy, all of it is handled by the phone with ease and without any hiccups. The fact that the display of the phone supports 120Hz refresh rate also makes it a good option for gamers because not just the phone can show fluid and fast gameplay on its screen, due to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it can also run these games at high frame rates.

Talking of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, there may not be much difference in the name of the new chipset compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in use there is a big difference. Compared to the previous Gen, the 8+ Gen 1 has 7 per cent higher CPU speed, 10 per cent higher graphics speed and 2MB more L3 cache. But we suspect that beyond these specified changes, Qualcomm has also tuned the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 better for power efficiency because in use we found that not only it runs cooler in the OnePlus 10T 5G but it also gives marginally better battery life.

Now that the battery has been mentioned, this is another area where the OnePlus 10 5G goes after speed. The phone comes equipped with a 150W SUPERVOOC charging system. Despite a large battery inside it, the OnePlus 10T 5G charges to 50 per cent from zero in around 10 minutes. In around 23 minutes -- and these are the actual figures we noticed while reviewing the phone -- the battery can be charged from zero to 100 per cent. Unlike many other phones in the market right now, including high-end phones, the OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a fast 160W charger bundled with the phone.

We have talked about the OnePlus 10T 5G camera, design and other bits in our full review. So do check that out. But if there is one area where it truly excels is its performance. In other words, if you are looking to get a phone that is butter-smooth, whether you need it because you are power users or a gamer or just somewhat who doesn't like the phones where apps keep refreshing themselves during multitasking, you should take a close look at the OnePlus 10T 5G.