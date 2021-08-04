1More launches two new earbuds, one neckband in India under its sub-brand Omthing

Premium audio company 1More has entered the Indian audio market with its sub-brand Omthing, which derives from one more thing. The company has launched AirFree Pods, AreFree TWS and AirFree Lace Neckband in India. 1More aims to bring premium and affordable smart digital products to Indian users.

Talking about launching products in India, Shen Hui, Vice President of Overseas Business, 1More, "We have always believed in making innovations that combine creativity, practicality and comfort. Through omthing's entry into the Indian market, we hope to satisfy our Indian customers and give them the premium experience that 1MORE promises. We seek to maximise customer satisfaction by making customer concerns,needs and demands our first priority. Our new range of premium affordable headphones and trendsetting designs will appeal to the younger demographic without sacrificing practicality and usability."

AirFree Pods, AirFree TWS, AirFree Lace Neckband: Price and availability

AirFree Lace Neckband has been launched in India for Rs 1499, the AirFree TWS is being sold for Rs 2499 and the AirFree Pods is available for Rs 3499. The audio products are available on Flipkart for purchase.

AirFree Pods, AirFree TWS, AirFree Lace Neckband: Specifications and features

The AirFree Pods are equipped with a 13 mm composite titanium dynamic driver that brings clean highs, solid mids, and booming. The Pods are powered by Qualcomm chip and come with support for authentic aptX and AAC Bluetooth, which ensures a stable connection. The earbuds come with advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise-cancelling technology and 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). In terms of battery, the company claims that it allows a battery life of 25 hours.

The AirFree TWS are equipped 7 mm dynamic drivers, it also comes with touch and voice control to allow users to control calls and music without touching the device. The company says that the n-ear headphones are lightweight (4g) oblique-angled designed to fit the ear-canal comfortably. The device uses Bluetooth 5.0 connection for lossless and latency-free wireless audio. It also comes with built-in ENC. The company claims that the TWS can go on for 20 hours on a single charge.

AirFree Lace Neckband comes with a 10mm dynamic driver for a premium sound stage. It comes with 12 hours battery life and support for Google Assistant and Siri.