2 India hackers get Rs 18 lakh from Google for finding just one bug

Did you know that finding a mistake can get you hefty reward? Two Indian hackers got a whopping $22,000, which translates to almost Rs 18 lakh for spotting a serious flaw as a bug bounty for Google. Top tech companies offer bug bounty to people who successfully identity a vulnerability in their computer program or system. The Indian hackers were rewarded for finding a security flaw Google's cloud program projects. They spotted a major server side request forgery bug and subsequent patch bypass, which got them $5000.

The hackers Sreeram KL and Sivanesh Ashok said in a blog post that they were trying to find bugs in Google's software, specifically in the Google Cloud platform. They were new to this platform and while they were exploring it, they found a problem in one of the features called "SSH-in-browser".

"Since this was our first step into Google Cloud, we naturally stumbled upon one of the most popular products, Compute Engine. While exploring its features and how it works, I noticed "SSH-in-browser." It is a feature in GCP that lets users access their compute instances, through SSH, via the browser. Visually, this interface looks very similar to Cloud Shell," Ashok said in the blog.

He further explained that the feature allows users to access their computer instances like a virtual machine through their web browser, using a protocol called SSH. The bug they found could have allowed someone to take control of someone else's virtual machine with just a single click, which is a serious issue. They were surprised that they found this problem so easily, as they had just started looking at the Google Cloud platform.

After the researchers reported the flaw in Google's cloud platform, the search giant fixed the issue by adding a security feature called cross-site request forgery (CSRF) protection to the GET endpoints and improving the way the platform verifies the domain.

Previously, Ashok and Sreeram also spotted a bug in another Google cloud platform "Theia". In their research, they found that the version of Theia they were using was not the latest one. They looked for vulnerabilities in this version and found multiple ones, but they found that not all of them could be used to exploit the system. Some of them were removed from the installation or required unrealistic user interactions, such as uploading a file and then opening it, which made it difficult to exploit the system.