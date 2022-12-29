2 more days then WhatsApp will stop working on these popular iPhone models: check details

WhatsApp releases app updates almost every week to enhance the user interface and fix bugs. The Meta-owned app also rolls out updates to support and adapt to the latest system softwares be it Android, iOS or Web. And for this reason, every year WhatsApp discontinues its support for older operating versions to focus on new updates. This year too, the platform is all set to end its support for some older smartphones running on outdated operating systems, including Android and iPhones models, from after December 31.
"To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", cites WhatsApp on its blog.
According to a report by GizChina, the instant messaging app will be ending support for around 49 smartphones across brands. The list includes some smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG and so on.
Here is the list of Apple and Android smartphones which will no longer support WhatsApp app from January 1, 2023.
So, if you are using one of the above-mentioned smartphones, then you will no longer get WhatsApp updates - including new features and security updates from WhatsApp. And soon the platform will altogether stop working on the device as it needs to be updated to get security and feature updates.
Notably, most of the phones in the list are already old models and not many people now use them. However if you still have one of these phones, then you should think of an upgrade. Get a new device with the latest technology to get the best of WhatsApp's experience. Also without updating WhatsApp, the platform became vulnerable to hacking or security threats.
