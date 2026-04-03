$200 billion gone: What happened to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's fortune

The fortune of Oracle co-founder and chief technology officer Larry Ellison has shrunk by more than $193 billion in six months, as a sharp selloff in Oracle Corporation shares erodes the wealth of one of the world’s richest technology executives.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ellison’s net worth fell from $388 billion as of September 22, 2025, to $195 billion as of April 3, 2026. The drop of nearly $200 billion has also reshuffled global rankings, pushing him down to sixth place after previously trailing only Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

What’s driving the decline?

The slide in Ellison’s wealth mirrors the steep decline in Oracle’s stock. Shares have fallen nearly 58% from their September 2025 peak of $345.72, closing at $146.38 on April 2, 2026.

Ellison, who owns nearly 41% of Oracle, remains heavily exposed to the company’s market performance. That concentration means fluctuations in Oracle’s valuation translate almost directly into swings in his personal fortune.

Layoffs add to pressure

Against this backdrop, Oracle reportedly laid off thousands of employees globally on March 31.

The company has reportedly cut between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs globally, roughly 18% of its workforce. In India alone, media reports suggest that about 12,000 employees were affected across departments.

Employees were informed through early morning emails stating: “After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change.”