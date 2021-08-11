2022 iPhone and Mac may use 3nm chipsets, and it hints at higher performance

Apple iPhone 13 is on its way to launch and it is going to be an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 12 from last year. What this means is that there will be only a few bumps in features and specifications while some of the core hardware is not going to change. That includes the processor's architecture, which will be 5nm for the A15 Bionic. However, next year's iPhone will get a radically better processor that will likely use the 3nm fabrication process technology.

DigiTimes has reported that TSMC, one of Apple's biggest chip manufacturers, has begun the process of mass-producing the 3nm chipset and if everything goes well, this chipset will be used on the iPhone 14. Not just the 2022 iPhone, the Mac computers next year will also use 3nm process technology on its chipsets. Now, Apple has already begun the transition from Intel chipsets to its proprietary Silicon chipset, so next year there is going to be a successive version of the M1. Say, Apple M2.

This report is corroboration of an earlier report that surfaced in June. Back then, DigiTimes said TSMC was getting ready to bring the 3nm chipsets into mass production and these chipsets would be ready by the second half of 2022.

While these are two pieces of evidence that the 2022 iPhone will use the 3nm chipset, Nikkei last month reported that the 3nm chip would first come to the iPad, likely the Pro model. Next year's iPhone, however, according to this report, will feature the chipset fabbed using the 4nm process. This would mean that the iPad would get the fastest chip in Apple's line, much before the iPhone.

The difference between 3nm and 4nm is big. That is because the distance between transistors on a chip determines how fast it will be. A higher distance means a relatively slower performance than the one with a lower distance. The 3nm would naturally be faster than the 4nm chipset. The 3nm chip would mean a higher-performance and energy-efficient design on the iPhone. And all this will come to the iPhone 14 if the new report is anything to go by.

According to rumours, the iPhone 14, or whatever it is going to be called next year, will come without ports, Touch ID under the display, and a notch-less design. These are just rumours, and readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.