27-inch iMac launch: Specs, features, design, launch timeline, expected price, and all that we know so far

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a bunch of products at the spring event. This may also include the new 27-inch iMac, which is yet to be upgraded with the Apple Silicon. The upcoming iMac is also expected to get a redesign similar to what we saw on the 24 inch iMac. Thus we may see minimized bezels, a bigger display and new colours.

The 27-inch iMac is tipped to feature a mini-LED display with ProMotion technology. Like the new MacBook Pro, the upcoming iMac is said to be offered with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. It may get up to 64GB RAM and up to 8TB of storage. There may be a 10GB Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a micro-SD slot, a Lightning port and a USB-C port.

There's more that we know about the 27-inch iMac, so keep reading to find out all the details.

27-inch iMac: Specs and features

-- The 24-inch iMac was refreshed with the M1 chipset last year. However, the larger 27-inch iMac didn't see the light of the day in 2021. Now leaks suggest that the launch of the new iMac may launch at the upcoming Spring event, possibly in April/May.

-- At the moment, there's no clarity on the name of the rumoured iMac. While some reports hint towards the iMac moniker, others state that the device may be called iMac Pro. It is believed that the 27-inch iMac will follow the same design language as the 27-inch iMac. However, it may not be in as many fancy colours as the 24-inch iMac. Instead, it is said to be available in space grey and silver colour options with black bezels around the display.

-- The 27-inch iMac is tipped to feature a mini led display with 120Hz ProMotion tech. As far as the chipset is concerned, the new iMac may ship with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset. Both these chipsets are highly capable and currently power the new MacBook Pro. It's possible that Apple may tweak these chipsets to increase the performance on the 27-inch iMac.

-- Apple may offer this device with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options for the new iMac may include a 10GB Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a micro-SD slot, a Lightning port and a USB-C port.

-- While the information remains scarce on the 27-inch iMac, we expect to learn about more developments soon.

27-inch iMac launch date

Apple is yet to reveal any information about the 27-inch iMac. However, leaks suggest that the launch may occur in April or May during the Spring event. The 24-inch iMac launched in April 2021 at the Spring-loaded event. Thus, it's possible that the launch could take place during the same time this year.

27-inch iMac Price (expected)

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the 27-inch iMac. But we do know that the 24-inch iMac starts at 1,19,900. Apple increased the price of the 24-inch iMac. It also bumped up the cost of MacBook Pros with mini LED displays. Thus, it is possible that the upcoming 27-inch iMac may start at around $2,000 (roughly Rs 1,50,000).