41-year-old man jailed for stalking ex- girlfriend using Apple's AirTag

This isn't the first time Apple's AirTag has been used for secretly tracking people. As per a latest report, a UK resident has been jailed for nine weeks imprisonment for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend using Apple's AirTag.

As reported, the 41-year-old man, Christopher Paul Trotman, was continuously harassing his ex-girlfriend with phone calls and later ordered an AirTag from Amazon and attached it to the girl's car to keep track of all her movements.

The report further stated that Trotman was in a "controlling" relationship with his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years before breaking up in August 2020. The Daily Mail publication also stated that the ex-girlfriend purchased a new iPhone in March 2022 and received a new AirTag notification. Initially, she ignored the request to connect the phone with AirTag unaware of the location tracking by her ex. In the meantime, Trotman repeatedly questioned her parties and nights out as he was keeping track of all her movements.

Things were revealed when the ex-girlfriend's daughter received AirTag notifications and she found a tracker in her car's rear bumper. It is claimed that police used the same AirTag to locate Trotman after being informed.

Initially saying, "This is a joke," Trotman later confessed, "I did track her, I still love her." Later the Police questioned him and released on bail. However, he was later arrested again due to alleged witness intimidation. Although the intimidation charge was ultimately withdrawn, he was remanded into custody. Because of the time he served, he was set to be released right away after being sentenced.

According to the report, the AirTag "would beep when it came near to his iPhone." It's possible that cops utilised his iPhone's Find My app to check if the AirTag belonged to Trotman.