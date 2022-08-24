5 important things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

India's electronic payment system has undergone a revolution thanks to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). UPI has made payments easy just by bringing the process to everyone's fingertips. In less than a minute, people can send money to the recipient's bank account using UPI apps linked with their bank accounts. Some of these apps are -- Google Pay, PhonePe, among others.



While UPI has made the process of exchanging money simpler than ever before, it has spiked cybercrime incidents. Of late, we have come across several incidents wherein scammers tricked people in various ways to hack into their UPI accounts and get access to their hard-earned money. To avoid falling for such scams, here are 5 important things you should keep in mind while making online payments through UPI.



Never share your UPI PIN with anyone



One of the most important things to keep in mind is to not share your 6 or 4-digit UPI pin with anyone. The UPI-enabled app asks for the PIN before every transaction. So, when you link your bank account to your UPI ID, you need to set up a special PIN. It is later used to initiate safe payments similar to an ATM pin. So, UPI PIN should be kept personal.



Add a screen lock to your phone



Since there are so many important apps, emails and other important things on your phone, you should always keep a lock on your phone. UPI-enabled apps also ask for your phone lock screen password before opening the app for a secure transaction. This also lowers the chances of fraud in case your phone case is stolen or misused. It is also suggested to change the lock screen password frequently to be extra careful.



Always verify the UPI ID before the transaction



The UPI-enabled app helps in transferring money to the recipient's specific UPI ID. Similarly, you can accept payments from others using your special UPI ID. Whenever you are receiving money always share the correct UPI ID and double-check it. Similarly, always double-check the receiver's UPI ID before initiating the transaction. This will help you in avoiding the wrong transaction and sending money to someone else.

Tip: You can send or receive a minimal amount of Rs 1 for confirmation.



Avoid using more than one UPI app



It can be confusing to jiggle between multiple UPI apps installed on your phone. Using several UPI apps is not giving any advantage. Instead, it tends to lead you towards making any mistake. You can do the UPI transactions for free from any app to anyone. Transactions can be done between two UPI users using any bank or UPI app because UPI is interoperable.

You might have trouble paying someone using their phone number if they're using an app other than yours, but you can always scan their QR code or ask for UPI ID for transactions within different apps.



Don't click on unverified links



People have reportedly been scammed in numerous instances after clicking on links they received over SMS or email. Avoid clicking on any links that you receive on your phone that aren't verified or look fishy. These links are frequently used to hack your phone and steal your identity as well as your banking passwords and PINs. If you ever receive such links, you can delete them right away or block the source.

People occasionally get calls from con artists impersonating bank representatives. They also request users to enter their PIN, OTP, or download an app via a link that they send via SMS or WhatsApp. Never fall for these traps and share PIN, OTP or confidential passwords.