5 real-life use-case scenarios ChatGPT 4 can help you with

OpenAI has launched the latest version of ChatGPT, dubbed ChatGPT 4, which is more intelligent than ever, more accurate than ever, and faster than ever. Basically, ChatGPT 4 brings a tonne of features and improvements over the last version and only succeeds over ChatGPT 3.5, the last version, by leaps and bounds. Now obviously, the basic use case scenario of ChatGPT 4 is still to solve any of the queries that you have. But what makes it even better than version 3.5, is the ability of the latest version to solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities. GPT-4 even surpasses GPT 3.5 in its advanced reasoning capabilities. Additionally, GPT 4 is multi-nodal, which means, the latest version of the AI can take both image and text prompts.

Of course, great things don't come for free, and unlike the last version, to access GPT 4, you would need to shell out a monthly fee of $20. And if you decide to pay this sort of money to get a taste of the powerful AI tool, i.e. ChatGPT, here are 5 real-life use case scenarios where ChatGPT 4 can help you make the most out of itself.

1. Put in up to 25,000 words of query

With ChatGPT 4, you will now be able to put in prompts of up to 25000 words. This means you can actually type in a query, have an extended conversation or do a document search of up to 25000 words and ChatGPT 4 will process it and provide you with a suitable response. And not that anyone would be able to put in that sort of a request, but just for perspective, 25000 words is the same amount of words that you'd see in a full-length feature film's script.

2. Visual input

One of the limitations of ChatGPT 3.5 was it could only read text inputs, which would restrict the way you could interact with the platform. With ChatGPT 4, the powerful AI tool now becomes multi-nodal as, along with text prompts, you can also add an image and then interact basis the uploaded image. The platform will also be able to provide output in image format. Maybe try adding a photo of AI, and ask ChatGPT, how can we kill AI, eh?

3. Code a computer game

One of the best things that you can do with ChatGPT 4, is code computer games. And by that, we mean, entire computer games. In fact, one guy has even managed to recreate the famous game Pong, and it only took him under a minute to do so. So, earlier also with CHatGPT 3.5, it was possible to create pong, but it required some debugging or asking for errors. But with GPT 4, this is the first time it gets it in one shot and quickly.

4. Pass the bar exam

ChatGPT 4 is so smart that you no longer need a tutor to apply for BAR exams. The latest version of ChatGPT can pass the BAR exams with a top 10% score. When compared to version 3.5, the AI tool failed the exam with a bottom 10% score. Not just this, the new version has the ability to pass almost all the major exams.

5. Integration with Duolingo

With Duolingo's integration into ChatGPT 4, you can now have a tutor to chat with you and walk you through your mistakes at all times while learning a new foreign language. There's a new Roleplay feature that allows learners to practice chatting in the language they are learning with someone, except the fact that the "someone" is not a human but is actually AI.