5 reasons why you are not using your phone in the right way

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, but a lot of users are not using them in the right way and people remain annoyed. A lot of users are not able to manage their devices properly for several reasons. One needs to learn to manage their phone's storage and battery in a better way to get a smoother experience. Many users don't keep a backup of their phone data, which takes less than one minute. There are other small things that Android phone users can do to improve their daily smartphone experience.

A quick guide on how to improve your daily smartphone experience

-Start managing storage in better way

I have seen many average phone users buy a new device, but they never manage it properly. People keep duplicate photos or videos, several useless apps, and all the trash data that they receive via apps like WhatsApp. All this consumes the storage pretty fast and if your phone reaches the limit of the storage, then it gets sluggish. You are not able to capture photos or videos. The device even lags even when you are launching any app or multi-taking or using basic apps like calling.

To better manage your phone's storage, it is better to develop a habit of deleting unnecessary photos or videos. One should remove unusable apps immediately when they those are not important and will just use up the storage space.

Bonus tip: You can download CCleaner app from Play Store, It is a great app to manage your phone storage. You can check the amount of storage or data each app on your phone is using. There is also a section that shows the list of apps that you don't use, which you can uninstall. The app displays the size of each image or video as well to make you understand how much space you are freeing up. You will find large file data and a lot of other things that help you keep your storage clean in minutes without much of a hassle.

-Download software updates on time

A lot of users don't download software updates that are released by smartphone companies, which results in a bad experience and some tend to think the handset is not well designed. There are times when your device becomes slower or you notice some bugs or issues. These get fixed via the updates that brands roll out to offer you a smoother experience. I have seen many average smartphone users keep using their phones without caring about updates.

If you download updates on a timely basis, then you will get a smoother experience. You can set the auto-download option via Wi-Fi, which will not drain your mobile data and you don't need to make an extra effort to install the update.

-Use third-party app for reduced brightness at night

Many budget or mid-range smartphones don't offer support for very low brightness levels and those who have a habit of using their devices at night consume content on a very bright screen, which can damage your eyes in the long run as per a study.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23+ has a minimum brightness level of 0.8nits, which lets you reduce brightness to almost zero, making it comfortable to use the device in dark without hurting your eyes. This feature is not available on all Android phones, but one can download third-party apps like "Darker" to lower the screen brightness levels. Once you have set the brightness levels in the app, all you need to do is tap on it once at night to turn it on or off.

-Better management of battery

There are people who enable all the features like Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, Mobile data, Location, Nearby share, Hotspot, and forget to turn them off when they are not in use. This drains some of the battery. If people can disable the internet at night, then they will notice some improvement in the battery life as most of the apps use it to function. The usage of a wide range of widgets, live AOD wallpapers, and dynamic wallpapers consume quite a lot of battery.

People should try and keep notifications off for the apps that they don't use. In addition to this, there are apps that you don't use, but they run in the background and consume battery up to a certain extent. Several phones offer battery management option for apps in the settings section, which you can use to save battery life.

For instance, the OnePlus phones have a battery section in the settings and you can head to More settings > App battery management. Just tap on any app and you can disable background activity and other settings to get better battery life.

-Enable auto backup for contacts and other things

A lot of Android phone users don't enable the auto backup option for their data and they end up losing it after a point of time for some reason or the other. Those who have a Google account don't need to do much to enable this feature.

One just needs to go to their phone's settings > Google > tap on "Backup" and enable it. This will back up your SMS messages, call history, device settings, all the apps that you have on your device, and photos or videos to your Google account. You will also have to visit the "People & Sharing section" of your Google Account. Here, you will see a "Contacts" section, where you can enable or disable the backup feature for contacts. You will have to make sure that the data is backed up properly. For photos, you can check Google Photos. WhatsApp chats can be updated to Google Drive. For more details, you can check out this link.