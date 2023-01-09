5G is being made available in many Indian cities at a faster rate – all thanks to telecom companies like Jio and Airtel. This is just great because who doesn't want to experience high internet speed and get done with work or download content quickly? If you are someone who hasn't yet used 5G or planning to switch to the latest network, then here are five reasons why you should wait for some time and not upgrade to 5G right now.

5 reasons why you should not upgrade to 5G right now

-One of the biggest reasons for not switching to 5G is to save data. 5G offers 10 times faster speed than 4G, so it buffers content within seconds even though you don't plan to watch full video. This consumes a lot of data. 4G is slow compared to the latest network, so it doesn't load full content quickly, which saves data. For example, a website with a lot of graphics, images, and other content will get loaded within seconds with 5G. 4G is slow, so it will take time to buffer everything and just show text. So, your mobile data won't get over so easily.

While high internet speed is pretty useful in many cases, 5G drains out data within minutes and you may end up with zero data. Internet these days is pretty important and if you run out of it at a place you don't know much about, then you may land in trouble. Of course, you can keep data backup ready to avoid such situations or call your friend to recharge your mobile number. But, data drain issue is real and you might not want to keep spending money on this on a regular basis. If your usage is lite, then switching to 5G could be a safe option for you.

-Many users on Twitter and other social media platforms have reported about call drop issues, which is something that we have also experienced. I was not able to make some of the calls and it sometimes becomes a little annoying to talk on call because of frequent call drops.

-Several people on Twitter have complained about experiencing a slow network on mobile phones even after switching to 5G.

-Some users who have a 5G compatible phone are also not able to access 5G services because telecom companies are showing that their device doesn't support 5G. This is a bug which the companies need to fix.

-iPhone users are also witnessing battery drain issues after switching to 5G. A few Android users have also complained about this on Twitter. Though, we haven't experienced anything like this. But, battery drain issues because of networks is not as surprising. When the signal strength is low, the transmitter in a device amplifies the signal to high levels, which consumes more battery and 5G is not well established yet.

All-in-all, 5G network is not stable in India and so, it is better to wait for a few more months to get a much smoother experience.

Want to try 5G in India? You can save data using this feature

If you still want to experience 5G services, then here is what you can do. People can simply enable their phone's data saver feature and set a limit, so your device won't drain out all the data. Once the limit is exhausted, you can switch back to 4G in mobile network settings.