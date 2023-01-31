5 upcoming WhatsApp features: New fonts, longer group names and more

WhatsApp developers are in a constant grind to develop and bring new features to Meta's instant messaging platform. The new updates of WhatsApp always include some exciting updates which are targeted at enhancing the user interface and privacy on the platform. Going with the new developments, WhatsApp is expected to bring a slew of new features, including a camera switch, an option to send high quality, an increased word limit for group subjects and more to improve the instant messaging experience of its users.

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is developing new features for its Android, iOS and web users. These features are currently under development or in testing and are expected to be rolled out for all users in future updates. Let's take a detailed look at the upcoming WhatsApp features and how they will work.

Upcoming features on WhatsApp

Icon to send high-quality images

WhatsApp is planning to add a new setting icon to its drawing tool header, which will allow users to adjust photo quality. With the new feature, it will be possible for users to send photos in their original quality. Unlike the current option where WhatsApp automatically compresses picture quality.

The feature is reportedly under development and may get released in the future updates of the instant messaging app. However, once rolled out, users will see a new icon in photo settings using which they will be able to adjust the quality of the photo before sending it.

Longer group subjects and descriptions

In its latest beta update for Android users, WhatsApp is increasing the character limit for group subjects and descriptions. Earlier the limit to write a WhatsApp group subject was 25 characters. But soon, users will be able to write up to 100 words. Additionally, the platform will also increase the limit of characters from 512 to 2048 making it easier to explain the title and purpose of the group.

Notably, the feature is currently available for Android beta testers and will reach more users in future updates.



Text Editor

WhatsApp is also working on a new text editor for the drawing tool. A report by Wabetainfo suggests that the meta-owned platform is revamping the text editor and will soon add more features to allow users to customise their text before sending.

With the new text editor, WhatsApp is planning to add three new features in the drawing tool. The features are-

-- Ability to quickly switch between different fonts by tapping font options above the keyboard.

-- Ability to change the text alignment (left, center, right).

-- Option to change the text background colour for differentiation.

-- The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to release in the future updates of the app.



New Fonts

Other than the alignments and backgrounds, WhatsApp is also said to be working on adding new fonts to the new text editor. The feature will allow users to edit the text within images, videos, and GIFs, and add text with different fonts.

WhatsApp is said to add - Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze fonts in its text editor.

Notably, the fonts might be added only to the drawing editor and not text status updates and chat messages. The feature is currently under development and will be available for beta testing in future updates.

React to messages in a community group- for iOS

This update is for the iOS user. WhatsApp is said to be working on message reactions within the community announcement group. Currently, it is not possible to react to messages sent within the community announcement group on WhatsApp. But soon, WhatsApp may soon allow users to react to messages within the announcement group. The feature is currently under development and will be released in a future update.