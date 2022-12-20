5 useful WhatsApp tricks and tips you mus try out

WhatsApp has become an integral part of many users in India because it is used for communication and for a lot of things on a daily basis. The messaging app currently has thousands of features, which are not immediately visible and you will have to dig a lot into the settings to know about them. There are some tricks too that help improve your messaging experience with the help of third-party apps. Let's take a look at five WhatsApp useful tricks and tips you should know about in 2022.

5 useful WhatsApp tricks and tips you should know about in 2022

-You can hide your online presence in WhatsApp by changing the app's privacy settings. Just go to Settings > Privacy > Last seen and online. Now tap on "Nobody" and then on "Same as last seen." But, even you won't be able to see the online status of other people, if you enable this feature in settings. The feature basically lets you stay online without letting anybody know about it.

-WhatsApp has just rolled out the ability to undo accidentally deleted messages. Now, if you delete a message by mistake, the messaging platform will offer a five-second window to reverse it by placing an undo button. Do keep in mind that this feature will only be visible if you press on "Delete message for me." This basically saves you from the embarrassment if you accidentally select "Delete for me" but meant to "Delete for everyone." This feature is available to all users on Android and iPhone.

-You can record long voice messages instantly and at different time intervals without losing the half-recorded message. You just need to long press on the mic icon, which is visible in every chat at the bottom right side of the phone. Long press the mic icon and slide up on the lock icon. WhatsApp will start recording your voice message and you can even pause it using the red colour mic icon. In case you need to leave the recording for sometime, your recording won't get deleted and you can come back to the chat later. You can then continue recording your message.

-People can record their WhatsApp calls by downloading a third-party app called Cube ACR. It is available on Play Store. You simply need to install it and give it basic permissions to record all your calls. You will find all your call recordings in the same app.

-People who want to recover or read deleted WhatsApp messages can do so by installing the "Get Deleted Messages" app via Play Store. However, this is only available for Android users. You will then be required to give some permission to the app, after which you will be able to read deleted messages in this app. Do keep in mind that this app will require your permission to run in the background.

If you keep open a WhatsApp chat on your smartphone and that message gets deleted, then you won't be able to read the deleted message. The app can only help you offer deleted messages when the chat is not open (at a time when a message is deleted).