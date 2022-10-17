5 WhatsApp features launching very soon: WhatsApp Premium plan, new edit tool and more

WhatsApp is all set to release a bunch of new updates to enhance the user experience on the platform. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is currently working on updates which will increase the current group chat participants limit, restricting screenshots for "View once" images or videos, sharing documents with captions and more.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on the WhatsApp Premium feature for WhatsApp business users to offer premium features on select plans. Let's take a closer look at some of the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be available for users soon. These features are currently available only for beta testers or are under development.



1. Edit messages after sending

WhatsApp will now allow its users to edit their messages after sending them within a timeframe. According to a report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature similar to Twitter which will make it possible for users to edit messages within 15 minutes after it is sent.

The new feature will also show an 'edited label' in the chat bubble for the messages that have been edited. Although it is not yet clear if the edited message can be re-edited. However, the feature is currently under development and will be available for beta testing soon.



2. WhatsApp group participants limit to 1024

WhatsApp is again planning to increase the limit of participants. Currently, the limit is set to 512 members. But soon the Meta-owned messaging platform will allow users to add up to 1,024 members in a single group. The feature will be available to a select group of Android and iOS WhatsApp beta testers by this week. Notably, the feature will allow WhatsApp to give an edge to its rival Telegram which currently allows group chat with up to 200,000 members.

3. Document sharing with caption

WhatsApp allows its users to send photos, videos and GIFs with captions. But soon the platform will roll out a new update allowing users to send their documents with captions. The feature will also help users to search for any documents received or sent in the chat using the search option. The feature is currently under development and will soon be released for beta testing.

4. Screenshot blocking for View once media

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the much-needed feature for users. Improving security and to enhance user privacy, the platform will now restrict users from taking screenshots of all media "View Once" photos and videos. The feature is currently available to some android beta testers and is expected to roll out soon for all.



5. WhatsApp Premium Subscription

WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new Premium subscription plan for WhatsApp businesses. With the help of this feature, businesses can get access to advanced paid features for better reach and improvements when linking new devices. WhatsApp Premium is an optional plan available for select business accounts. The feature is currently available for select beta users for Android and iOS. Beta users can enable the WhatsApp Premium feature for businesses by going to WhatsApp Settings.