5G available in your city but still unable to use Jio, Airtel 5G on your phone? here are reasons

There are a lot of users who bought a 5G smartphone a long time back to experience 5G network when it launches in India. Now that the latest network is available in India, several people are not able to access the 5G service even if they are based in a city that is 5G-ready. So, why is this happening? There are two reasons behind this.

The smartphone manufacturers need to push out a software update to enable 5G on most phones. But why? The tech companies have been launching 5G devices before the network was rolled out in India and at that time, the frequency bands were not available. So, OEMs need to release an update to enable and optimize the radio frequencies for 5G, according to Parv Sharma, Senior Analyst of devices and ecosystems at Counterpoint Research.

Reliance Jio also reported that "most 5G devices will be compatible with Jio5G network. But, some devices might require a software upgrade which will directly get pushed to your phone from the device brands. Please ensure you install the update to make your phone 5G-ready. We are working closely with all mobile device brands to ensure these updates are made available at the earliest."

Furthermore, people need to make changes in the phone's settings section to enable 5G. If you haven't updated the settings section, then you will never be able to use 5G. For this, just go to the settings tab, visit Connections or Mobile Network and Select the 5G network mode.

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched 5G trials in different cities. Jio 5G network is available in four cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, and Delhi. The telecom company aims to spread 5G all over the country by December 2023.

Airtel, on the other hand, has started 5G rollout in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. It has announced that 5G will be made available in all key metros by the end of this year and it will offer 5G coverage across all major cities of India by December 2023. Users can visit "Airtel 5G Plus" page on the official site to check how many devices are yet to receive an update for 5G.