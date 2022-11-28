5G in India: Airtel 5G service now available in 12 Indian cities: Check full list

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in more Indian cities. The telecom companies like Airtel and Reliance Jio are adding new cities to 5G list almost on a daily basis, which is pretty good. 5G services are now also accessible in some airports to offer a more seamless experience to customers. Currently, Airtel is offering 5G in many cities. Here is everything you need to know.

Airtel 5G is currently available in as many as 12 Indian cities, including Delhi, Siliguri, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Chennai after which the network was also launched in Gurugram, Panipat, and Guwahati.

The telecom company has just rolled out 5G in several areas of Patna, including Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few more locations.

As for the airports, customers will get Airtel 5G in Kempegowda International airport of Bengaluru, Lohegaon airport in Pune, Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Varanasi, Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and Patna airport.

As for its rivals, Reliance Jio has already pushed 5G in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. It even made it available in all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat.

Reliance Jio has promised to spread 5G all over India by the end of next year, whereas Airtel will cover all the cities by March 2024. As of now, there is no information on 5G availability for Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers. At the launch of 5G, the telecom company did promise to offer it soon, but there is no information on this yet. We will update this list once more cities are covered by telecom companies. So, stay tuned to India Today tech.