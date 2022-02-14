5G India launch: 5G spectrum auction could happen in May

It seems that 5G auction might finally happen in India soon. A senior official of the telecom department has revealed that 5G spectrum auction could be held in May this year if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) submits the 5G pricing recommendations in March, according to PTI. Previously, the 5G auction was rumoured to take place in July-August. If the auction happens on time, then one can expect the rollout of 5G services by the end of 2022.

Just a few days back, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that TRAI is planning to submit its recommendations for 5G auction by next month. He also revealed that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also working on other processes to hold the auction as early as possible.

"TRAI has indicated that they will send it (recommendations) by March. Thereafter, it will take us a month to make a decision around it," Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman told PTI. The cited source reported that DoT will take at least two months to start the 5G auction after it will receive recommendations from the TRAI.

Earlier, the government had taken around 60-120 days of time to start the bidding process in the auction after receiving recommendations on the spectrum auction. DoT is relying on TRAI to decide the pricing of the spectrum, the method for allocating it, block size of spectrum, payments terms and conditions and other things, that will be put in the auction.

Before submitting recommendations to DoT, TRAI needs to hold a consultation with the industry and other stakeholders. That said, if everything falls into place on time, then people living in the top metro cities of India will finally be able to experience 5G by the end of 2022.

According to DoT, only 13 metro cities will first get to experience 5G services this year. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow and Gandhinagar. The 5G network is expected to offer users a 10 times faster download speed than 4G services.