5G India rollout: Government plans to cover over 200 cities by March 2023

5G services were rolled out earlier this month in fewer cities in India and more are expected to get in the coming months. Union Telecom minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has said that at least 4 cities of Odisha will get 5G by March 2023. It will fully be available all over the state by the end of next year, as per the government official.

"In the first phase, four-five cities of Odisha will get 5G services by March 2023, and by the end of next year, around 80 percent area of the state will be covered," he said.

Vaishnaw has also asserted that the government is aiming to cover over 200 cities by March next year and then it plans to expand the 5G services to more towns as well as rural areas. The names of these cities are currently unknown. Initially, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had said that 13 major cities would first get 5G. But this didn't happen.

Reliance Jio first offered 5G services in only four cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Airtel, on the other hand, did manage to roll out 5G in more cities. These are Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Varanasi, and Chennai. The telcos did say that they will spread support for 5G in more cities as they become 5G-ready.

5G is said to deliver a maximum data transfer speed of up to 20Gbps per second or more than 100Mbps per second. Comparatively, we get up to 1Gbps speed in 4G. As per our tests conducted at India Mobile Congress (IMC) event, Airtel 5G offered us 306Mbps download speed and 25.4Mbps upload speed. 4G on the other hand, gave us only 50.5Mbps download and 1.87Mbps upload speeds. While this is not the highest 5G speed result compared to what Ookla got in its 5G trials, it is still good to experience faster internet speeds.

As of now, there are no details about Vodafone Idea's 5G services. All the companies are yet to reveal 5G plan prices, and they are currently offering the latest network for free because the telcos are running 5G trials across India.