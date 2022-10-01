5G is official in India, here is when Jio, Airtel and Vodafone users will get 5G

5G was officially launched in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event earlier today. During the launch event, PM Modi was joined by industry leaders, like Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal, Vi's Kumar Mangalam Birla. All the senior executives shared some details about their respective 5G services in the country. Reliance iterated its affordable 5G dream in India, and claimed that its services will reach all districts by December 2023. Airtel, on the other hand, said its 5G services will roll out in eight cities in the initial phase.

Vi is yet to offer clarity but it is expected to roll out its 5G very soon. Although telcos are yet to offer the exact pricing details, it was announced at IMC 2022 that 5G would be available in India from today, October 1. It may not be available to end users (yet); however, it is possible that telcos are testing the connectivity option on select sites.

Reliance Jio 5G

At IMC 2022, Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will ensure to offer "the highest quality and most affordable rates that anyone else has in the world." The telecom operator is promising to offer 5G to all districts by December 2023. Earlier, Jio said that its 5G will roll out by Diwali, which is on October 23-24.

Jio has also said its services will first roll out in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Bharti Airtel 5G

In his speech, Bharti chairperson Sunil Mittal said Airtel's 5G services will launch in eight Indian cities in the initial phase - Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, and "more". Airtel said its services will start rolling out from today, but more details are awaited from the company.

Vi 5G

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) is yet to offer clarity. At IMC 2022, the company emphasised improving its services for all customers. Meanwhile, Vi has announced a partnership with OnePlus for its 5G services.