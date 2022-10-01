5G now available in India: how to get, which cities covered and other key info in 10 points

5G is now officially launched in India. Airtel says that 8 cities will get 5G access from today while Jio 5G services will rollout to 4 metro cities by Diwali, which is later this month.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi took the stage at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 to officially inaugurate 5G services in the country. All major telecom operators (Jio, Airtel and Vi) and several other technology companies were present at the event and demonstrated their 5G services and also use cases.

At the event, telcos shared a 5G rollout timeline as well. Let's take a quick look at everything the PM and telecom operators announced at the IMC 2022 event in 10 points.

-PM Narendra Modi inaugurated 5G services in India at IMC 2022. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Qualcomm and several other tech and telecom companies demonstrated their 5G services and use cases during the ongoing event.

-As far as the data speed is concerned, 5G is said to be 20 times faster than 4G speed once the pan India rollout is complete. But, when will you get 5G? Well, that's going to take some time.

-Reliance Jio will rollout its true 5G services in 4 cities by Diwali. These cities include Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. As per the ministry, 13 cities will get 5G first (across operators). These cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Lucknow, and Pune.

-RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has confirmed that all cities and villages and every corner of the country will get access to Jio's 5G services by December 2023.

-Airtel also announced the launch of its 5G services. Airtel CEO Sunil Mittal said that 8 cities, including Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bangalore will get 5G services starting today.

-Mittal said that Airtel 5G will reach every home by March 2024. Now, this shows that just like 4G, Reliance Jio will also lead the 5G race and rollout 5G services before any other telecom operator.

-Vodafone-idea (Vi) is slightly far behind Jio and Airtel in the 5G race but the telecom operator said that it will rollout 5G very "soon".

-While both Airtel and Jio have announced rolling out their 5G services in select cities, everyone living in these cities will not get access to 5G. To start with, 5G services will be available in certain parts of the aforementioned cities.

--Once 5G services are live in your area, your phone will be able to connect to it. But for that, you will need to have a 5G-enabled smartphone.

-While 5G is yet to rollout officially, telcos are already talking about 6G. It is said that India will get 6G by the end of the decade.