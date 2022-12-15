5G on iPhone, Samsung and other phones across 50 plus Indian cities: List of eligible devices

Jio and Airtel are rolling out 5G connectivity across major Indian cities. Two of India's leading telecom operators have already rolled out their fifth-gen network connectivity in more than 50 cities and promised to reach more cities in the coming days.
While Jio has promised PAN India 5G rollout by 2023, Airtel 5G Plus will reach all corners of the country by March 2024. Here is the list of smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and others that already support 5G in India:
Apple
Apple is finally rolling out a 5G update with its release of iOS 16.2. Here are the iPhone devices which are 5G ready with the new software update.
- iPhone 12 series
- iPhone 13 series
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone SE Gen 3 (2022)
Samsung
- Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Z Fold 3
- Z Fold 4
- Z Flip 3
- Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy M52
- Galaxy M42
- Galaxy F42
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M13
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A33.
Google Pixel
Google is yet to send software updates for 5G support in Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series phones. The company is expected to roll out the update by the end of this month.
Nothing
The Nothing Phone (1) supports both Airtel and Jio 5G networks.
OnePlus
- All OnePlus phones that support 5G have received software updates. These phones include
- OnePlus 10 series
- OnePlus 9 series
- OnePlus 8 series
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi 10 series (Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro)
- Xiaomi 11 series (Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i)
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
Redmi
- Redmi Note 11T 5G
- Redmi Note 10T
- Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
- Redmi 11 Prime
- Redmi K50i
Poco
- Poco M4
- Poco M4 Pro
- Poco M3 Pro
- Poco F3 GT
- Poco F4
- Poco X4 Pro
Realme
- Realme 10 series - Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+.
- Realme 9i, Realme 8s, Realme 8 5G,
- Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 pro Plus, Realme 9 SE.
- Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Max, Realme X50 Pro.
- Realme Narzo series - Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro, Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G.
- Realme GT, Realme GT ME, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 150W, Realme GT Neo 3T.
Oppo
- Oppo Reno 5G Pro
- Reno 6
- Reno 6 Pro
- Reno 7
- Reno 7 pro
- Reno 8
- Reno 8 Pro
- Oppo F19 Pro+
- Oppo F21 Pro
- Oppo F21s Pro
- Oppo K10
- Oppo A74
- Oppo A53s
Vivo
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Vivo X 60
- Vivo X 60 Pro
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X70
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo X70 Pro+
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X80 Pro
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo V21
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo V23
- Vivo V23 Pro
- Vivo V23e
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V25 Pro
- Vivo T1
- Vivo T1 Pro
- Vivo Y72.
iQOO
- iQOO 7 series
- iQOO 9 series
- iQOO Z6
- IQOO Z6 Pro
- iQOO Z 6 Lite
- iQOO Z3
- iQOO Z5
- iQOO Neo 6
- iQOO 3
Motorola
- Motorola Edge 30 series
- Motorola Edge 20 series
- Moto Razr 5G
- Moto G62
- Moto G82
- Moto G51
- Moto G71
Other 5G ready smartphones brands
- Infinix Zero Ultra
- Lava Blaze
- Lava Agni
- Nokia XR20
- Nokia G60
- Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- Tecno Pova
- Tecno Pova Neo
- Infinix Zero
- Infinix Note 12 series
- Infinix Hot 20.
- Asus ROG Phone series
- LG Wing
- Honor 50
Notably, Jio and Airtel 5G services are available free of cost but that's just for the initial phase. Both Jio and Airtel have also clarified that users will not need to buy a 5G SIM to use 5G on their mobile phones. So, the SIM that users currently have can very well run 5G services.
Airtel users can connect to 5G as soon as it is available in their area but that's not the case for Jio users. Reliance Jio users will first need to get Welcome Offer to invite and only then will get access to Jio 5G. The Welcome Offer will be available on MyJio app.