5G phones coming to India in July: Nothing phone (1), Samsung Galaxy M13, and more

A lot of 5G smartphones have already been launched in the first half of 2022 and more are on the way. One of them is the Nothing phone (1), which is one of the most hyped smartphones of the year. It has gained attention all over the world for its unique design approach. The leaks have suggested that the device has a few top-notch features and it will even cost pretty low. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 price segment. The upcoming Redmi K50i is also expected to launch in the same price range. We will also see the launch of budget phones from Samsung. Keep reading to know more about all the 5G phones that will launch in India in July this year.

Nothing phone (1)

The Nothing phone (1) is the most hyped 5G smartphone that will be announced in India on July 12, which is tomorrow. The brand has already confirmed a few details about the device ahead of the official launch event.

The Nothing phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, instead of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that old reports were claiming. We also know that the handset has support for wireless charging tech and features a punch-hole display design. The leaks so far claim that the device will have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

The Nothing phone (1) is tipped to be priced in India under Rs 30,000. If this turns out to be true, then the device will likely give a pretty tough competition to several other popular phones in the same price range because of some factors. The handset has a striking rear panel design. It features a unique light system, which is one of the key selling points of the Nothing phone and will likely attract many customers. The rear panel glows when the handset receives new notifications or when it is kept on charge.

This one even has wireless charging support, which other brands are offering in the Rs 50,000 price range. The handset has dual rear cameras, which the company is saying is enough to offer good enough camera samples. Nothing's founder Carl Pei believes that "experience" is more important than "specs." He says "two good cameras" are better than "one good camera and three cheap cameras." It will be interesting to see how the new Nothing phone will turn out and whether it will be liked by users or not.

Redmi K50i

After a pretty long time, the company decided to bring back the Redmi K series to the Indian market. The company has confirmed that the Redmi K50i is coming to India on July 20. The brand will be launching a new phone under the Redmi K series phone after three years. In July 2019, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K series and launched the Redmi K20 lineup. It was launched with impressive hardware and was offered at a pretty low price. The new one is expected to be no different.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi has already confirmed a few features of the upcoming Redmi K50i smartphone via its Twitter handle. The device will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The AnTuTu score that Redmi has shared on Twitter shows that the device will offer better performance than the ones that are drawing power from Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 778G+ SoCs. Well, time will tell whether the new Redmi phone is a better option or not. The 5G device features a triple rear camera setup and has a punch-hole display design.

The Redmi K50i is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 price segment in India. It will likely be seen competing against the popular Nothing phone (1) smartphone that will make its debut on July 12. The device could have a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a 144Hz display, and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is yet another smartphone that will be launched in July. The device will come to India on July 14. The company is planning to release two versions of this device one will be 4G and another one will be 5G. Both will reportedly have different specifications. The 5G is seemingly a budget offering from the brand, considering the features it offers.

The teasers have confirmed that the new Samsung phone will come with a dual rear camera setup. There is no rear camera bump, so the phone won't wobble when it will be kept on a flat surface. On the front is a waterdrop-style notched display design. It features a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company is claiming that the handset will have support for 12GB of RAM, which is basically a mix of physical and virtual RAM.

The rest of the details are yet to be revealed. The leaks have suggested that the handset will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It will reportedly offer a 6.5-inch HD+ screen that will refresh at 90Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to be priced in the Rs 15,000 range. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon as the e-commerce giant has published a dedicated page for this handset.

Oppo Reno 8 series

Lastly, the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in India on July 18 at 6PM. The company has already announced the new Reno phones in the Chinese market. So, there is nothing left to imagine. The specifications will likely be similar.

In India, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, which was recently made available in China. So, the device could come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a MariSilicon X-powered triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Oppo Reno 8, which is the standard version, could feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. This one too could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2T. On the camera front, we might get to see a triple camera system at the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel B&W sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Oppo Reno 8 series price in India is tipped to start from Rs 29,990. In this price range, there is OnePlus Nord 2T, Xiaomi 11i, and Realme 9 Pro+. The Nothing phone (1) is also rumoured to fall in a similar price range. The Pro model is said to cost Rs 42,900 in India.

Also Read | WhatsApp will soon give more time to delete messages you sent by mistake

Also Read | Poco F4 5G review: A phone you won't regret buying

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T sale in India today, will be available for as low as Rs 27,499