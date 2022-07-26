5G price in India: Will 5G plans be priced higher than 4G plans?

The 5G auction in India is being conducted today with four major participants including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-idea, and a unit of Gautam Adani's flagship, Adani Enterprises. All eyes are on who will win the rights to 72 gigahertz of radiowaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crores. Besides, internet users in India are curious to know about the prices of 5G plans and also when 5G will be officially available in the country.

Earlier this year, in March, Airtel's CTO Randeep Sekhon told India Today Tech that there may not be too much difference in terms of pricing between 4G and 5G. "We will know the final costs only after the spectrum auction. If you look at other markets, where operators are already proving 5G, we haven't seen them charging a premium for it over 4G," Sekhon said back then. Industry experts, however, think otherwise.

As per media reports quoting industry experts, prices of 5G plans are likely to be at least 10 to 12 per cent higher than 4G plans initially. Recently, there has been a sudden hike in prices of 4G plans offered by all top telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi with average revenue per user (ARPU) set at somewhere up to around Rs 200.

While official prices of 5G plans are yet to be revealed, if what experts say comes true, there could be a clear departure from what happened in the transition from 3G to 4G. To recall, when 4G launched in India with Reliance Jio, the service was offered for free for several months. Even after the official plans were launched, the 4G plans were not priced much higher when compared to 3G plans.

In the last few months, we have experienced a sudden hike in tariffs to increase the average ARPU, which telcos believe will enable substantial investments required in networks and spectrum and also help in the seamless rollout of 5G services in the country. Although it is said that 5G plans are going to be priced higher than 4G plans initially, telecom operators may try to drop the prices in the months to come to reach more and more users.

5G is expected to roll out officially by later this year. Telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi are already working towards rolling out 5G services in India as early as possible. Official dates are not available as yet.