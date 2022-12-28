5G scam: Vodafone-idea users getting 5G live in your area message is a scam, don't click on the link

5G is finally available in India but not in all cities. Jio and Airtel are currently the only two telecom operators deploying 5G services in India and have collectively rolled out the new network across more than 50 cities. However, even in the 5G-eligible cities users have to wait a bit more as the deployment of 5G is in process in a phased manner. Meanwhile, people who are using BSNL and Vodafone-idea (Vi) have to wait longer for the 5G launch. And all users are requested to wait and not fall for any scam which is promising an upgrade of their existing SIM to 5G.

Cybercriminals are reportedly stealing money from users' bank accounts after luring them to connect to the 5G network. Users of Vodafone-idea are especially warned, as the telecom has still not launched its 5G services and criminals are targeting unaware individuals. According to a recent report by Time of India, many Vodafone-idea users are getting phishing text messages over SMS and WhatsApp regarding 5G. Scammers are asking people to click on the link attached to the message to upgrade to 5G. "Vi 5G network is live. Click on the link below or call on XXXXXX number to upgrade," reads one of the messages received by Vi users.

The report further cites that in many SMS the link is connected to a Paytm account, which clearly reveals how scammers are spreading their web to lure money on the pretext of 5G upgrade. By clicking on such links, users can lose money or their phones can be hacked and scammers can steal their sensitive information, including bank account details.

Several such messages were also received by Jio and Airtel users who are not living in 5G-eligible cities. Even telecom operators have advised users not to be aware of such scams, while the companies themselves will update users about 5G once the network is available in their area.

Significantly, telecom operators have also assured users that 5G will work on their existing 4G SIM. So, users don't have to buy a new SIM and, on the same grounds, are advised not to fall for any scam which promises to offer a 5G SIM upgrade.



When will Vodafone-idea launch 5G

While Jio and Airtel are aiming to deploy 5G across PAN India within 1-2 years, Vi is still behind the race. However, the telecom operator has assured that it will soon launch 5G once the financial problems are sorted. "Vi is actively working with its partners to bring 5G to multiple cities. Wait to hear from us on our plans," Vodafone-idea said in its last statement on 5G. Notably, Vi has also users that the 5G network will automatically connect to the existing 4G SIM so users don't have to buy a new 5G SIM.

It is further advised that Vodafone-Idea should wait for any update on 5G and can look for the same on official channels. Do not trust any call or SMS promising 5G upgrade.