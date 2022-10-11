5G services now available in India, check out best 5G phones under Rs 15,000

The wait for 5G is finally over in India and the fastest network is now available in the country. So, if you haven't yet bought a 5G phone, now is the right time to buy one. The good thing is several e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are running Diwali sales to offer customers 5G phones and other electronics at discounted rates. A lot of popular smartphones have received a price cut online, including the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13, and more. These 5G devices are available in India for less than Rs 15,000. You can check out some of the best 5G phone deals below.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is one of the best 5G phones under Rs 15,000. You get a big 6.6-inch screen with support for higher resolution and refresh rate compared to the above-mentioned Samsung Galaxy M13. The screen runs at FHD+ resolution and refreshes at 90Hz for a more smother scrolling experience.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that is capable of offering smooth general performance. The design is pretty attractive and contemporary. The build quality is pretty good and so is the camera. People will get a good level of clarity and details with a balanced dynamic range in ideal lighting conditions.

The handset even has stereo speakers for better audio output. One will find a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi is shipping a faster 33W charger in the retail box, which will help top up the battery at a faster rate.



The Redmi Note 11T 5G phone is on sale for Rs 14,999 for 128GB storage model on Amazon if you apply the discount coupon of Rs 1,000 as well. The discount amount is visible on the transaction page.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 is a good option for those who want a 5G phone for less than Rs 11,000. The device is using a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which can easily handle basic duties and one won't experience lag. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, so the phone can survive for a day with light usage. The company has also provided support for 18W fast charging, which is fine considering this is a budget smartphone. The camera is on par with the competition. The 6.58-inch Full HD+ screen is pretty vibrant and good enough for media consumption.

The Poco M4 5G phone is selling at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Several 5G Samsung phones are selling at the lowest prices and the Galaxy M13 5G is also one of them. It is a good enough 5G phone that is available for less than Rs 12,000 on Amazon. Those who are looking for a smartphone with a big enough battery and display will likely be pleased by this unit.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch LCD screen. However, the panel operates at HD+ resolution. This budget Samsung phone is using a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chip that is capable of offering smooth general performance. The company ships a 15W charger in the box. As for the cameras, you will get good photos for the price. It can deliver detailed enough photos with lively colours in daylight.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G phone price in India currently starts from Rs 11,999, down from its original price of Rs 13,999.

Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i is yet another decent 5G phone under Rs 15,000. It is an all-rounder phone that features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen that refreshes at 90Hz. Mediatek's Dimensity 810 chipset is powering this device, and users won't be disappointed in the performance part as long as they don't put a heavy load on it.

and a big enough 5,000mAh battery. However, one gets only a 18W charger in the box, which is quite less than what you are getting with the above-mentioned Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone. In addition to this, this Realme phone doesn't have the best camera setup in its price range and people will get much better performance with Samsung Galaxy M13 or Redmi Note 11T.

The Realme 9i 5G phone price starts at Rs 13,499, which is the lowest ever. People can get it via Flipkart.