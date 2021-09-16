5G spectrum auctions in India likely to take place in February 2022

The 5G spectrum auctions will most probably be held in February 2022, and the government may even try for a January timeline, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The government approved a relief package for the telecom sector including a four-year moratorium on airwaves payments which are due to the government. The deferred payment cycle will begin from October 1. Vaishnaw said that the government was changing the contentious definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to count only the telecom revenue. Until now, India had held that even companies' non-telecoms revenue was part of AGR, which led to a lengthy legal battle leading to a bill of $13 billion for wireless carriers.

Vaishnaw said that the telecom reforms package cleared by the Cabinet is adequate for the survival of existing players, and added that with more reforms, and more structural changes, that are in the pipeline, more players should come, news agency PTI reported. Asked about the 5G spectrum auction timelines, the minister said it will be held during the last quarter of this fiscal. "Most probably February of 2022I think by January also, we can try," Vaishnaw said.

All telecom reforms will be applied going forward, which means that Indian carriers will still have to pay the outstanding AGR payments to the government. The measures also include a four-year deferral in payments of AGR dues which will help Vodafone Idea get more time in paying the dues.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio started testing 5G networks using trial spectrum allocated by DoT in various metropolitan cities. Earlier this month, Airtel noted that it has successfully conducted India's first cloud-gaming session in a 5G environment. Airtel has partnered with Ericsson and Nokia for these trials. Airtel is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions. Airtel successfully demonstrated 5G services over a live 4G network in Hyderabad, marking an industry first.

Jio began 5G trials in Mumbai using its indigenously developed equipment. The telecom giant is said to be in talks with Nokia, Samsung and Ericsson for trials it will carry out in other cities. The full impact of the 5G experience, however, will be available to Airtel's customers, when the adequate spectrum is available and government approvals are received. Jio worked with both mid and mm wave bands in Mumbai for 5G field trials, as per reports.

The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months, which includes a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment. However, according to reports, the 5G network could take over a year to become widely available for all users. Users will not be required to switch SIM cards when the network is available for them.



