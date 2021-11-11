5G spectrum auctions likely to take place in by May 2022, says Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The auction for the 5G spectrum is likely to take place around April-May next year, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. He also noted that giving a specific timeframe for the upcoming auction will be difficult at this stage since a lot depends on the time the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will take to finalise its views. "But, today, our estimate is by April-May. I was earlier estimating March. But, I think it will take...because consultations are complex, diverse opinions are coming," he said.

Earlier this year, he had noted that the spectrum auctions were likely to take place in the first quarter of 2022. Vaishnaw said that the government will roll out reforms in addition to the reforms that were announced earlier in September. He noted that the telecom regulatory structure should change in the coming 2 to 3 years. Vaishnav was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 and noted that India's telecom sector regulation has to be benchmarked with the global best.

The government is keen to ensure that auctions are technology-neutral, and wants to give a spectrum that is consistent for many years to come. "So, 4G can be used in that, 5G can be used. So, that's the thinking based not just short term but more like thinking at least 5-10 years ahead," he said.

Telecom providers have sought additional time until May 2022 for the spectrum auctions from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), citing a lack of readiness. As per a report by ET, telcos have found the current price for the average size of spectrum required to deploy 5G expensive. The deployment would require 100 Mhz of 5G spectrum in the 3.3-3.6 Ghz band. TRAI is reportedly consulting with stakeholders and will send them to the telecom department who will get them vetted by the Digital Communications Commission.

A source told the publication that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has given an extension to telecom service providers (TSP)s for 5G trials for a period of six months. The publication also quoted a source who said a lot of work needs to be done for spectrum availability and its quantum. He was quoted saying that a lot of spectrum needed to be vacated by the defence and ISRO. India's Ministry of Defence currently holds spectrum in the 3300-3400 MHz band, and ISRO holds spectrum in the 3400-3425 Mhz band.



