75-year-old retired army officer loses Rs 34,000 in cyber fraud, here is what happened

A 75-year-old retired army officer lost Rs 34,000 from his account after being contacted by a fake customer care representative. As reported by The Times of India, the retired army major, Vinod Kumar, hails from Delhi's Mayur Vihar area. He was expecting a new debit card, which was to be delivered by a third-party courier company, the report suggests.

It appears that soon after his contact with the courier company, the retired army officer received a call from a man who claimed to be a representative of the same courier firm. The fake representative sent a link to re-verify courier-related information since Kumar had apparently given an "incomplete address."

The web link also asked for money, and the retired army officer sent Rs 5 as part of the so-called verification process. The report states that after sending the amount, the army officer lost Rs 19,000. Kumar called his bank to block the debit card after realising he was being scammed. By that time, the scammer had stolen Rs 34,000 from his account. Coincidentally, Kumar received the debit card soon after the incident. The fake representative reportedly made the call on March 24.

The report does not clarify how the retired army person lost money from the account without sharing an OTP. It is also unclear whether Kumar is being assisted by the bank to recover the lost money.

However, the incident sheds light on how scammers are finding new ways to dupe people. There are some debit-card-related measures readers can consider to safeguard their money.

Firstly, the incident is a good reminder that one must not share bank account-related PINs or OTPs with any representative unless you're physically present at the bank. Using mobile banking apps can also help mitigate a cyber attack quickly. For instance, in Kumar's case, the retired army officer could've quickly blocked the card via an app instead of calling the bank representative, which might have taken some time.

Additionally, users must start being cautious about links shared by others. Phishing scams generally persuade users to share personal details that can be used against them. Scammers often use phishing scams to trick people into revealing their personal information, such as debit card details. Be cautious of emails or messages that ask you to provide personal information or click on suspicious links.

Users can also set spending limits that some banks offer. This can help prevent fraudulent transactions. You can set a daily or monthly spending limit to reduce unauthorised transactions.