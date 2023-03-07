8 out of 10 best selling smartphones in 2022 are by Apple, check out the most sold iPhone

It won't be wrong to say that Apple is ruling the smartphone space, especially after Counterpoint Research's latest report. As per the report, Apple has captured 8 out of 10 spots in the top-selling smartphone list for 2022. It suggests that Apple iPhone 13 is the top-selling smartphone in 2022 globally.

Interestingly, the list only includes phones from Apple and Samsung. Out of 10 spots, 8 are taken by Apple iPhone while the remaining two are captured by Samsung. The top spot is taken by iPhone 13, which was the best-selling smartphone in China, US, UK, Germany and France. The report states that "the iPhone 13 remained the number one smartphone each month from its launch in September 2021 till August 2022. Price cuts after the iPhone 14 series' launch further drove the iPhone 13 volumes in developing markets."

The iPhone 13 has been the best-selling smartphone since its launch globally. And the credit for that goes to the discounts that the iPhone 13 has been selling at Amazon, Flipkart, and other sales. The iPhone 13 currently starts at Rs 69,900, but on e-commerce platforms, the phone is available at a discounted price.

Second on the list is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and this is the first time that a Pro Max model gained more attention than its Pro model. Third comes the newer iPhone 14 Pro. "It was the top-selling smartphone model for September, October, and November of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sales were led by early adopters and those upgrading to a higher iPhone variant. Major advancements in the iPhone 14 Pro series, such as dynamic island and faster processor, make it more attractive, as the base model is almost identical to the previous year's model," the report states.

Fourth on the list is a budget Samsung phone called the Samsung Galaxy A13 and then comes 5 more iPhones, including the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone SE 2022. Lastly, the tenth slot is taken by Samsung again and it is the Galaxy A03.