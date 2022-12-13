88 per cent married Indian couples feel smartphones are hurting their relationship, claims study

The debate around the benefits and detriments of smartphones is never ending. On one side the gadget has connected people living far away while on the other it is creating distance between people living together. A new study by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed that 88 per cent of married Indians feel that excessive usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship.

Vivo in association with CyberMedia Research (CMR) released its fourth edition of Vivo's 'Switch Off' study, titled 'Impact of Smartphones on Spousal Relationships' on Monday. For the study, the company covered more than 1000 consumers across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune. In Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune, the study focused on the behavioral and psychological changes in relationships of married couples due to excessive use of smartphone devices.

During the study, 67 per cent of surveyed Indian married couples admitted that they are hooked to their smartphones even while spending time with their spouse. In the meantime, 66 per cent of respondents revealed that their relationship with their spouse has weakened due to smartphones.

Smartphone addiction disrupting-person conversations

Nearly 70 per cent of people confessed that they get irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are using their smartphone. In fact, 69 per cent of couples owned up that they don't give attention to their spouse while conversing with them. The study also revealed that 84 percent of respondents wish to spend more time with their spouse and agree that in-person engagements are more relaxing and they spend less time doing the same. However, people are accepting the impact of smartphones and want to change.

People are accepting the problems and are willing to change. 88 per cent of respondents agreed that increased usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship with their spouses. 90 per cent of people would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses.

Talking about the study, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy at Vivo India, said, "The significance of a smartphone in today's life is undisputed. However, excessive usage remains an area that users need to be cautious of. As a responsible brand, we aim to underline the importance of spending time with our loved ones, for that is the true meaning of leisure time."

"The 'switch off' report aims to raise awareness, especially among married couples, to help them maintain a healthy relationship with their loved ones while reaping the benefits of the technology," he added.

Benefits of smartphones

Even though there are negative problems emerging due to technology and smartphones, the fact cannot be denied that smartphones have benefits too. According to Vivo's study, smartphones are helping 60 percent of people stay connected with loved ones. In addition, 59 percent of the surveyed populace agreed that smartphones have improved their knowledge. And contradicting the fact that smartphones make people hooked to it and lazy, 55 percent of people said that smartphones help them boost their productivity.

Control of smartphone addiction

So, if people have problems with smartphones and yet confess that the device is hindering their mental peace or relationship, then what do they really want? Well, people, especially couples who were part of the survey, desired to have a silver lining.

Smartphones help in a lot of things and given the age of tech there are no way people can completely restrain themselves from using the gadget. But controlling addiction and dedicating time for everyone is necessary. According to the study, "89 percent of respondents would want to cut down leisure time spent on smartphones to strengthen their bond with their spouse and on the other hand, 91% feel spending more leisure time with their spouse will improve their contentment in life."

In short, using smartphones is responsible and not giving it priority above your loved once is needed. The excessive use of everything is bad and control and sensible use is the only way ahead.