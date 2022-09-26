9-year-old Indian girl develops an iOS app, Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates her

A 9-year-old Indian girl, based in Dubai, has been praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook for developing an iOS app. Dubbed 'Hanas, it is a storytelling app to enable parents to record stories so that their children feel closer to them. The app also contains short stories, bedtime stories and moral and classic stories for children. The Hanas app even has some stories pre-recorded in the voice of Hana Muhammad Rafeeq - the creator of the application - who introduces herself as "the youngest Apple iOS developer".

As per Hanas' official Apple App Store listing, it is designed to provide a "multi-purpose content and entertainment experience for the users". Hanas reads, "I [Hana] am releasing this app with only one facet of this app for now, which is for the kids' story... I also added my voiced Audio Stories so kids can enjoy listening to me as a friend I hope."

According to Gulf News, Hana developed the app when she was 8 years old. Once the app was completed, she wrote an email to Apple CEO Cook about it. The report highlights that Hana, in the mail to Cook, said she wrote more than 10,000 lines of codes for this app. "I almost avoided using any third-party ready-made codes, libraries, or classes in my app," the mail added.

She also said that she created the app to "let the Apple leader know how passionate" she is about technology. Following this, Cook wrote, "Hana, Congratulations on all of your impressive achievements at such a young age! Keep at it, and you will do amazing things in the future. Best, Tim".

Interestingly, Hana gets homeschooled and learns coding from her sister who is 10 years old. Her sister also created a website when she was aged 6. Hana also wishes to attend Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference next year.