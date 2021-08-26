A $15 billion deal may keep Google the default search engine on your iPhone's Safari browser

Google owns a huge part of the internet, thanks to its various services, platforms, and apps. Among them is Google Search, the world's most used search engine that you will by default find on millions of devices. Of course, Android devices come preloaded with Google services while on an iPhone, you have to download Google apps separately. But to use Google Search, you have to go to a browser. On an iPhone, when you open Safari browser and make a search, you see Google Search results. You would be surprised to know that Google pays a hefty amount to Apple for this. And now, analysts at Bernstein believe this amount may be $15 billion in 2021.

In their latest investor note, per a report by Ped30, analysts at Bernstein have made an estimate that this year it is going to cost Google $15 billion to keep its search engine the default one on iPhone's Safari browser. In 2020, Google paid Apple a sum of $10 billion, so 2021 is going to be a lot costlier for the search engine giant. Next year, the payment may rise to the tune of $18 billion but there is also an estimate that Google may end up paying Apple a whopping $20 billion next year to keep its search engine as default on Safari browser.

The reason why Google is splurging is because it does not want Apple to choose Microsoft's Bing search engine over its own. Microsoft, among other search engines, also pay Apple to keep their search engine in the list, but the company that pays the maximum amount gets to have its search engine available as default in the Safari browser.

According to Toni Sacconagchi, a Bernstein analyst, "We see two potential risks to GOOG's (Google) payments to AAPL (Apple): (1) regulatory risk, which we believe is real, but likely years away; we see a potential 4-5% impact to Apple's gross profits from an adverse ruling; & (2) that Google chooses to stop paying Apple to be the default search engine altogether, or looks to renegotiate terms and pay less. We have noted in prior research that GOOG is likely paying to ensure Microsoft doesn't outbid it."

Google's setup with Apple for its search engine on Safari browser, however, has faced criticism over privacy and the way Google collects user information. There are search engines such as DuckDuckGo that promise privacy protection. In an interview earlier this year, Jane Horvath, Apple's senior director of global privacy, tried to justify why Google is the default search engine on the Safari browser. "Right now, Google is the most popular search engine. We do support Google but we also have built-in support for DuckDuckGo, and we recently also rolled out support for Ecosia," Horvath said.

Google's payment to Apple is a big chunk of the total revenue that the latter generates from its services. Over recent years, Apple has shifted its focus to prioritise its services as they grow to bring maximum revenue for the company. Apple launched its own streaming service called the Apple TV+ two years back to take on the likes of Netflix.